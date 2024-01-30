On the Site:
Bovine Blog: No. 17 Aggies Can’t Afford To Overlook San Jose State Spartans

Jan 30, 2024, 2:51 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Sandwiched between a battle in Boise for first place in the Mountain West and a road test with last year’s national runner-up, San Diego State, Utah State returns home for a matchup with a struggling San Jose State team.

No. 17 Utah State (18-2, 6-1) hosts the Spartans (8-12, 1-6) in a White Out at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday, January 30.

USU enters the week ranked in both major polls for the fourth consecutive week and is the highest-ranked team in the MW. New Mexico moved up to No. 19, while San Diego State, Colorado State, and Boise State are outside the Top 25, all receiving votes.

First-year Aggie head coach Danny Sprinkle is looking for his 100th win in his fifth season as a collegiate head coach.

The Aggies are 66-19 all-time against SJSU and have dominated at the Spectrum, winning 39 of 41 games. The Spartans beat USU 69-64 in their most recent meeting.

Avoiding The San Jose State Trap Game

Led by head coach Tim Miles in his third season, the Spartans travel to Logan with the weight of a three-game losing streak on their backs. At 1-6 in conference play and an equal 1-6 record away from home, the chips are stacked against SJSU.

Junior guard Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. leads four Spartans in double-figure scoring at 15.8 (9th in MW) points per game. Amey also leads SJSU in rebounding (4.9 rpg), steals (1.6 spg), and is second on the squad with 3.1 assists per night. Junior Alvaro Cardenas scores 13.1 points and dishes out 6.1 assists (5th in MW). Tibet Gorener (13.8 ppg) and Trey Anderson (12.2 ppg) round out the Spartans double-figure scorers.

SJSU is tied with Air Force for the final spot in the MW standings. Utah State remains the only team with only one loss since conference play began.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State takes on the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, January 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

