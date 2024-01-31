$10,000 reward resurfaces on 20-year anniversary of Ute Mountain Reservation cold case

TAWAOC, Colo. — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the 2004 murder of a Native American man on the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation.

Jan. 31 marks the 20-year anniversary that Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing. His body was found on Mar. 19, 2004, on the northern edge of the reservation, which is located in the Four Corners region of the U.S. The reservation borders Utah and bleeds into northern New Mexico. According to the FBI’s Denver field office, his body was found near County Road G in Montezuma County, Colorado.

The FBI said Whiteskunk was from a small census-designated place called Towaoc, which according to the United States Census Bureau had a total population of 1,097 in 2000. Towaoc is the headquarters of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

Any information related to Whiteskunk’s murder can be relayed to the FBI Denver field office via phone at 303-629-7171, or with an online tip. Local FBI offices, the U.S. Embassy or Consulate can also be contacted with information.