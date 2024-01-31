On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

$10,000 reward resurfaces on 20-year anniversary of Ute Mountain Reservation cold case

Jan 30, 2024, 5:10 PM

Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing on Jan. 31, 2004 and his body later found on Mar. 19 the same...

Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing on Jan. 31, 2004 and his body later found on Mar. 19 the same year. After 20 years of little answers, the FBI is still searching for the killer(s). A $10,000 reward is offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction. (FBI Denver Field Office)

(FBI Denver Field Office)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

TAWAOC, Colo. — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the 2004 murder of a Native American man on the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation.

Jan. 31 marks the 20-year anniversary that Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing. His body was found on Mar. 19, 2004, on the northern edge of the reservation, which is located in the Four Corners region of the U.S. The reservation borders Utah and bleeds into northern New Mexico. According to the FBI’s Denver field office, his body was found near County Road G in Montezuma County, Colorado.

The FBI said Whiteskunk was from a small census-designated place called Towaoc, which according to the United States Census Bureau had a total population of 1,097 in 2000. Towaoc is the headquarters of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

Any information related to Whiteskunk’s murder can be relayed to the FBI Denver field office via phone at 303-629-7171, or with an online tip. Local FBI offices, the U.S. Embassy or Consulate can also be contacted with information.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE: hand on laptop keyboard...

Mary Culbertson

Provo woman sentenced to 6 years in prison, $6.4 million in restitution for online romance scam

A Provo woman was ordered to jointly pay $6.4 million with her co-defendants after participating in an online romance scam, targeting women over 65.

2 hours ago

FILE - Travelers wait for baggage at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wedn...

Alexander Campbell

Netherlands man arrested at Salt Lake airport for unruly behavior on plane

A man was arrested in Salt Lake City following an unruly flight.

3 hours ago

Provo Police officer Joseph Shinners...

Garna Mejia

Trial looms over five year anniversary of Provo police officer slaying

January marks five years since Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners was killed in the line of duty.

5 hours ago

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assista...

Mark Jones

DWR officers seeking information on two deer illegally killed in Tooele County

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assistance after two buck deer were illegally killed last month in Tooele County. 

8 hours ago

A police forensic tent is seen in Bywater Place...

Jack Guy, CNN

London police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with a crossbow

London police say they fatally shot a man reportedly armed with a crossbow who broke into a home and threatened the occupants.

8 hours ago

Yuping Jiao, 45, was found stabbed to death in A+ Massage, 7444 S. State Street, on Jan. 4. A Calif...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

California man charged with murder in brutal killing of Utah massage employee

A California man has been charged in connection with the brutal slaying of a massage parlor employee in Midvale.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

$10,000 reward resurfaces on 20-year anniversary of Ute Mountain Reservation cold case