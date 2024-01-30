On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Netherlands man arrested at Salt Lake airport for unruly behavior on plane

Jan 30, 2024, 4:39 PM

FILE - Travelers wait for baggage at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wedn...

FILE - Travelers wait for baggage at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allen/Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allen/Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Netherlands man, with residency in the United States, was arrested for assault and interference with a flight Crew on Jan. 21 at the Salt Lake City International Airport after allegedly behaving in an unruly and abusive way on a flight, a court document reads.

The incident took place on a flight from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands, which landed at the Salt Lake City airport. The document says that Darnel Silver Collins was involved in verbal outbursts, as well as allegedly following other passengers on the plane and created a potentially unsafe environment.

The document also states that Collins repeatedly followed and touched a woman, named as “Passenger 2” in the document, and escalated to the point that Collins was pushed away. Collins then approached another woman as she was coming out of the restroom, and “physically grabbed onto [her] arm and did not release her until another Passenger and/or flight crew intervened,” the charging document states.

Flight attendants also intervened after Collins became verbally abusive.

“This interaction became aggressive enough at one point that Flight Attendant 1 felt as though the altercation was going to [become] physical and intervened,” the document states. Collins was then moved to the rearmost row of seats on the aircraft. Collins then got up from his seat, and approached a flight attendant.

“Hey [expletive], you speaking up now?” Collins said.

According to the charging document, “[Flight Attendant] felt unsafe but was grateful there was a cart between them because if not, she felt he could have reached out to her.”

“Collins continued to unbuckle his seat belt and stand up and cause problems, even after being physically restrained to the point where three seat belt extenders were connected together to put around his mid-section to keep him seated for the remainder of the flight,” the document states.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Meyer's pointing her finger at the West Jordan officers outside of her room....

Michael Houck

Wrongful arrest lawsuit against West Jordan police moves to federal court

A lawsuit accusing the West Jordan Police Department of wrongfully arresting a woman and violating her Fourth Amendment rights is moving to federal court.

2 hours ago

Three people were injured when an Amtrak train hit a semi hauling milk and derails in Northern Colo...

Jesse Sarles and Jennifer McRae, KCNC

Utah man among those injured when Amtrak train hits semi hauling milk in Colorado

Colorado officials say one Utahn has suffered serious and life-threatening injuries after an Amtrak derailed Monday night.

2 hours ago

Provo Police officer Joseph Shinners...

Garna Mejia

Trial looms over five year anniversary of Provo police officer slaying

January marks five years since Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners was killed in the line of duty.

2 hours ago

One person suffered severe burns following a house fire Monday night in Hurricane. (Hurricane Vall...

Mark Jones

One person injured in Hurricane house fire

One person suffered severe burns following a house fire Monday night in Hurricane.

3 hours ago

Rep. Anthony Loubet, R-Kearns, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Utah clergy coul...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV

Utah bill would allow clergy the option to report ongoing child abuse or neglect

Utah clergy could be allowed to report instances of child abuse or neglect even if the perpetrator told them during confession, if the clergy member believes the abuse is ongoing, under a newly proposed bill.

4 hours ago

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assista...

Mark Jones

DWR officers seeking information on two deer illegally killed in Tooele County

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assistance after two buck deer were illegally killed last month in Tooele County. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Netherlands man arrested at Salt Lake airport for unruly behavior on plane