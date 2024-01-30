Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Something Has Got To Give

SALT LAKE CITY – After week five of Pac-12 men’s basketball we’ve got a bit of a mess on our hands as the Conference of Champions doesn’t seem to have a true dominant team.

The “Conference of Champions” only has one ranked team in the Arizona Wildcats who sit at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25. No other teams received votes this past week either.

It’s been hard for the Pac-12 to gain any respect the past few seasons and despite a promising start, it’s looking like more of the same in their final season.

POLL ALERT: UConn, Purdue stay atop AP Top 25 while chaos ensues elsewhere as Duke, Wisconsin, Iowa State make big jumps. Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/ielkiwQRkr — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 29, 2024

How Things Shook Out In Week Five Of Conference Play

Arizona certainly isn’t invincible in this league, Oregon State proved that last week beating the Wildcats 83-80. U of A did rebound against Oregon with an 87-78 win on the road.

Oregon has had their moments of brilliance, but obviously have losses against Utah, Colorado, and Arizona.

Colorado, much like Oregon has had their moments, but suffered a pretty sizable loss to Washington State (who looks to be on the rise), 78-69.

Then there is Utah…a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde kind of team when it comes to playing at home versus on the road.

Final from Seattle. Utah 73 – Washington 98. — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 28, 2024

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Six

This week isn’t quite as exciting as previous weeks, but there are still some things to watch.

Most notably, Arizona (and ASU) is hosting the NorCal schools which will provide an interesting rematch for the Wildcats against a Stanford team who beat them earlier in conference play.

Additionally, Utah plays host to Colorado which is usually an interesting contest. The Utes and Buffs are both coming off road losses in Washington and will want a rebound.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Five

No. 11 Arizona (15-5, 6-3) Oregon, (14-6, 6-3) Colorado (15-6, 6-4) Washington State (15-6, 6-4) Arizona State (11-9, 5-4) Stanford (10-9, 5-4) Utah (14-7, 5-5) UCLA (9-11, 4-5) Cal (8-12, 4-5) Washington (12-9, 4-6) Oregon State (11-9, 3-6) USC (8-12, 2-7)

