On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Something Has Got To Give

Jan 30, 2024, 4:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After week five of Pac-12 men’s basketball we’ve got a bit of a mess on our hands as the Conference of Champions doesn’t seem to have a true dominant team.

The “Conference of Champions” only has one ranked team in the Arizona Wildcats who sit at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25. No other teams received votes this past week either.

It’s been hard for the Pac-12 to gain any respect the past few seasons and despite a promising start, it’s looking like more of the same in their final season.

How Things Shook Out In Week Five Of Conference Play

Arizona certainly isn’t invincible in this league, Oregon State proved that last week beating the Wildcats 83-80. U of A did rebound against Oregon with an 87-78 win on the road.

Oregon has had their moments of brilliance, but obviously have losses against Utah, Colorado, and Arizona.

Colorado, much like Oregon has had their moments, but suffered a pretty sizable loss to Washington State (who looks to be on the rise), 78-69.

Then there is Utah…a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde kind of team when it comes to playing at home versus on the road.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Six

This week isn’t quite as exciting as previous weeks, but there are still some things to watch.

Most notably, Arizona (and ASU) is hosting the NorCal schools which will provide an interesting rematch for the Wildcats against a Stanford team who beat them earlier in conference play.

Additionally, Utah plays host to Colorado which is usually an interesting contest. The Utes and Buffs are both coming off road losses in Washington and will want a rebound.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Five

  1. No. 11 Arizona (15-5, 6-3)
  2. Oregon, (14-6, 6-3)
  3. Colorado (15-6, 6-4)
  4. Washington State (15-6, 6-4)
  5. Arizona State (11-9, 5-4)
  6. Stanford (10-9, 5-4)
  7. Utah (14-7, 5-5)
  8. UCLA (9-11, 4-5)
  9. Cal (8-12, 4-5)
  10. Washington (12-9, 4-6)
  11. Oregon State (11-9, 3-6)
  12. USC (8-12, 2-7)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Is Utah Going About Rebuilding The Right Way?

After trading away Mitchell and Gobert, the Utah Jazz appeared to be entering a rebuild. Have they done it right the past two years?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tropicana Las Vegas Will Be Demolished To Make Way For New A’s Ballpark

The Tropicana Las Vegas, a Sin City landmark for more than six decades, will close in the spring to make room for a $1.5 billion MLB stadium.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Is Lauri Markkanen An All-Star Again?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where we discuss if Lauri Markkanen is an All-Star, and if Dejounte Murray makes sense as a trade target.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: No. 17 Aggies Can’t Afford To Overlook San Jose State Spartans

No. 17 USU (18-2, 6-1) hosts the Spartans (8-12, 1-6) in a White Out at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday, January 30.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What I Like, Don’t Like About BYU’s 2024 Football Schedule

Breaking down BYU's 2024 football schedule.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Something Has Got To Give