Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Opposite Problem Of Men’s Hoops

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball has exactly the opposite problem of men’s basketball with (what feels like) everyone ranked and battling for the top spot.

The “Conference of Champions” continues to be highly competitive in women’s college hoops with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Conference play has proven to be entertaining for the women and likely a bitter battle till the end.

How Things Shook Out In Week Five Of Conference Play

Week five proved to be tough sledding for Utah, UCLA, and USC who all ended their weekends with losses.

On the other hand, Stanford, Colorado, and Oregon State came out of the weekend on the winning end.

(It should be noted the Buffs did suffer a loss to Oregon State earlier in the stretch just like the Utes to end the weekend.)

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Six

Stanford’s weekend is the one to watch this week as they will host the SoCal schools.

First up the No. 4 Cardinal will take on the No. 15 USC Trojans on February 2. Then No. 7 UCLA comes to Palo Alto on February 4.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Five

No. 4 Stanford (19-2, 8-1) No. 6 Colorado (17-3, 7-2) No. 18 Oregon State (17-3, 6-3) No. 7 UCLA (16-3, 5-3) No. 20 Utah (15-6, 5-4) No. 15 USC (14-4, 4-4) Washington State (15-6, 4-4) Washington (13-6, 3-5) Cal (13-8, 3-6) Arizona (11-10, 3-6) Oregon (11-11, 2-7) Arizona State (10-11, 2-7)

