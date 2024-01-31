Unconscious man pulled from water in Ogden Canyon, rushed to hospital for treatment

OGDEN — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says an unconscious man was pulled from water near state Route 39 in Ogden Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses noticed the male near milepost 9 around 2:45 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, the 33-year-old male was conscious.

The man was transported to an nearby hospital for further treatment.

Traffic was closed in both directions for a time as emergency personnel brought the man up from the water to an awaiting ambulance.

How the man ended up in the water is not clear. No other information, including his condition, was provided.