Utah Jazz Nail Tough Shots In First Quarter Against NY Knicks

NEW YORK – The Utah Jazz built a sizable lead over the New York Knicks in the first quarter with some tough makes through good defense.

Utah led by nine, 15-6, after the first four minutes.

Lauri Markkanen got the fun started with a top-of-the-key three over the outstretched arms of Precious Achiuwa.

Kris Dunn was next up with some trickery in the paint.

After picking Josh Hart’s pocket, Dunn ran the break with what looked like a free lane.

A pair of New York defenders were able to get back but Dunn easily euro-stepped between them for the lay-in.

Markkanen’s other make in the opening quarter also had a high degree of difficulty.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Mailbag – Is Lauri Markkanen An All-Star Again?

After a clumsy possession, Markkanen jumped along the baseline and hit the fadeaway as the shot clock expired.

lauri jumper for your thoughts 💭 pic.twitter.com/ufB6smEeNr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2024

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.

George wasted little time letting his name be known in NBA circles after the NBA Draft.

The Jazz rookie was the frontrunner for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his participation.

𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐊𝐄𝐘 🔑 Keyonte George is headed to Indy as a 2024 Rising Star 💫 #TakeNote | @withtravelpass pic.twitter.com/8VXXgKDXBF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 30, 2024

In 42 games, George is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

George’s 11.0 point per game average is fifth-highest among rookies. His 181 assists are the most by a first-year player this season.

Kessler got off to a slow start for the Jazz in his sophomore season. He is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in just 23 minutes per game.

The Auburn product ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game and number one overall in block shot percentage.

Earning his 2nd #PaniniRisingStars selection… Walker Kessler of the @utahjazz!@WalkerKessler13 was drafted as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn. See his highlights, and MORE, now in the NBA App: https://t.co/Md5qVbyrrf pic.twitter.com/kvaIgvwQZa — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

The Rising Stars Challenge will be played on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST and can be seen on TNT.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Jazz make tough shots against Knicks? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.