Utah Jazz Players Chat With Celebrities Before Knicks Game

NEW YORK – Utah Jazz forward John Collins caught up with celebrity Knicks fans Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan before tip-off in Madison Square Garden.

The interaction between Collins and Lee looked to be respectful and diplomatic as the two shook hands before Collins returned to his warmup.

quick check in with a great 🫡🎥 pic.twitter.com/w00QwXu3hm — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2024

Spike Lee is an Academy Award-winning American film director. Outside of his career, Lee is known as a diehard New York sports fan and can often be found sitting courtside at MSG.

Stand-up comedian and actor Tracy Morgan was born in New York and is also a big Knicks fan.

Collins’s conversation with Morgan seemed a bit less friendly.

*muted for trash talking purposes* pic.twitter.com/DHNlWN7qZp — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2024

The Jazz muted the video before posting it for “trash-talking purposes.”

All in good fun though. There’s nothing wrong with some competitive back-and-forth.

Collins went on to have a decent first half in New York. He posted seven points and six rebounds.

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.

George wasted little time letting his name be known in NBA circles after the NBA Draft.

The Jazz rookie was the frontrunner for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his participation.

𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐊𝐄𝐘 🔑 Keyonte George is headed to Indy as a 2024 Rising Star 💫 #TakeNote | @withtravelpass pic.twitter.com/8VXXgKDXBF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 30, 2024

In 42 games, George is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

George’s 11.0 point per game average is fifth-highest among rookies. His 181 assists are the most by a first-year player this season.

Kessler got off to a slow start for the Jazz in his sophomore season. He is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in just 23 minutes per game.

The Auburn product ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game and number one overall in block shot percentage.

Earning his 2nd #PaniniRisingStars selection… Walker Kessler of the @utahjazz!@WalkerKessler13 was drafted as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn. See his highlights, and MORE, now in the NBA App: https://t.co/Md5qVbyrrf pic.twitter.com/kvaIgvwQZa — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

The Rising Stars Challenge will be played on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST and can be seen on TNT.

