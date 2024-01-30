On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Collin Sexton Heats Up Against NY Knicks In Madison Square Garden

Jan 30, 2024, 7:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORK – Jazz guard Collin Sexton did it all for Utah in the third quarter against the New York Knicks.

Sexton scored eight of his 18 points in the third on 100% shooting.

Whether it was in the paint or behind the arc, Sexton could do no wrong in Madison Square Garden.

He even had quality defenders guarding him for much of the game but it didn’t matter.

Sexton got past Josh Hart, drew a foul, and made the layup for an and-one opportunity.

Sexton dropped the Knicks’ lead to one with a three right in front of the Jazz bench.

Walker Kessler threw both of his hands in the air as the Young Bull drained the corner shot.

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.
George wasted little time letting his name be known in NBA circles after the NBA Draft.

The Jazz rookie was the frontrunner for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his participation.

In 42 games, George is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

George’s 11.0 point per game average is fifth-highest among rookies. His 181 assists are the most by a first-year player this season.

Kessler got off to a slow start for the Jazz in his sophomore season. He is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in just 23 minutes per game.

The Auburn product ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game and number one overall in block shot percentage.

The Rising Stars Challenge will be played on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST and can be seen on TNT.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Close Road Trip With Loss To Knicks

The Utah Jazz closed their six-game road trip with 118-103 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Nails Fadeaway Buzzer-Beater In Madison Square Garden

Rookie guard Keyonte George played well in his Madison Square Garden debut and even gave Utah Jazz fans some highlights.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Players Chat With Celebrities Before Knicks Game

Utah Jazz forward John Collins caught up with celebrity Knicks fans Spike Lee and Tracey Morgan before tip-off in Madison Square Garden.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Nail Tough Shots In First Quarter Against NY Knicks

The Utah Jazz built a sizable lead over the New York Knicks in the first quarter with some tough makes through good defense.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Opposite Problem Of Men’s Hoops

Pac-12 women’s basketball has exactly the opposite problem of men's basketball with (what feels like) everyone ranked.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Something Has Got To Give

After week five of Pac-12 men's basketball it doesn't appear as if the Conference of Champions has a true dominant team.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Collin Sexton Heats Up Against NY Knicks In Madison Square Garden