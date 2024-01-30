Collin Sexton Heats Up Against NY Knicks In Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – Jazz guard Collin Sexton did it all for Utah in the third quarter against the New York Knicks.

Sexton scored eight of his 18 points in the third on 100% shooting.

Whether it was in the paint or behind the arc, Sexton could do no wrong in Madison Square Garden.

He even had quality defenders guarding him for much of the game but it didn’t matter.

Sexton got past Josh Hart, drew a foul, and made the layup for an and-one opportunity.

Sexton dropped the Knicks’ lead to one with a three right in front of the Jazz bench.

Walker Kessler threw both of his hands in the air as the Young Bull drained the corner shot.

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.

George wasted little time letting his name be known in NBA circles after the NBA Draft.

The Jazz rookie was the frontrunner for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his participation.

In 42 games, George is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

George’s 11.0 point per game average is fifth-highest among rookies. His 181 assists are the most by a first-year player this season.

Kessler got off to a slow start for the Jazz in his sophomore season. He is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in just 23 minutes per game.

The Auburn product ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game and number one overall in block shot percentage.

The Rising Stars Challenge will be played on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST and can be seen on TNT.

