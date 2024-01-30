Keyonte George Nails Fadeaway Buzzer-Beater In Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – Rookie guard Keyonte George played well in his Madison Square Garden debut and even gave Utah Jazz fans some highlights.

At the end of the third quarter, George pulled up and stuck a fadeaway jumper as the clock expired.

rising star buzzer beater 🚨 pic.twitter.com/00jlfw7eB9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2024

The shot gave George some confidence as he opened the fourth with a scoring run.

He poured in nine points over the first seven minutes of the final quarter. He scored just four points through the first three quarters.

However, his first basket in MSG was a memorable one.

George drove around All-Star guard Jalen Brunson and got a floater to go over the arms of the shotblocker.

He added two rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes.

Despite the rookies efforts, the Jazz trailed by double-digits for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.

George wasted little time letting his name be known in NBA circles after the NBA Draft.

The Jazz rookie was the frontrunner for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his participation.

𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐊𝐄𝐘 🔑 Keyonte George is headed to Indy as a 2024 Rising Star 💫 #TakeNote | @withtravelpass pic.twitter.com/8VXXgKDXBF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 30, 2024

In 42 games, George is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

George’s 11.0 point per game average is fifth-highest among rookies. His 181 assists are the most by a first-year player this season.

Kessler got off to a slow start for the Jazz in his sophomore season. He is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in just 23 minutes per game.

The Auburn product ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game and number one overall in block shot percentage.

Earning his 2nd #PaniniRisingStars selection… Walker Kessler of the @utahjazz!@WalkerKessler13 was drafted as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn. See his highlights, and MORE, now in the NBA App: https://t.co/Md5qVbyrrf pic.twitter.com/kvaIgvwQZa — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

The Rising Stars Challenge will be played on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST and can be seen on TNT.

