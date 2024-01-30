Jazz Close Road Trip With Loss To Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz closed their six-game road trip with 118-103 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points to lead the Jazz.

The Knicks were led by Donte DiVincenzo who scored 33 points.

First Quarter

The Jazz came out with more energy against the Knicks than they had in Monday’s loss to the Nets building an early 10-4 lead.

The lead climbed to nine, but the Knicks answered with a 12-5 run to take a 20-18 lead.

New York’s run climbed to 23-7 as the Jazz offense stalled over the final six minutes of the quarter.

After one the Jazz trailed the Knicks 29-22.

Second Quarter

The Jazz got a boost from Walker Kessler early in the second quarter as they opened the period on a 10-5 run.

Kessler recorded four points, four rebounds, and three blocks in his first eight minutes on the floor.

Lauri Markkanen struggled for the second straight game shooting 3-10 from the floor including 2-7 from the three-point line.

At the half the Jazz trailed The Knicks 57-49.

Third Quarter

The Jazz trimmed the lead to one three minutes into the half on a Collin Sexton three.

The Knicks responded with an 11-0 run to rebuild the lead to 12.

New York pieced together another 15-0 run late in the quarter as they put the game out of reach.

After three the Jazz trailed the Knicsk 93-73.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz and Knicks traded baskets for the majority of the fourth quarter with neither team gaining an advantage.

Fueled by 15 points from Keyonte George the Jazz trimmed the Knicks lead to 15 late in the game, but it didn’t impact the outcome.

The Jazz fell to the Knicks 118-103.

