On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Close Road Trip With Loss To Knicks

Jan 30, 2024, 7:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz closed their six-game road trip with 118-103 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points to lead the Jazz.

The Knicks were led by Donte DiVincenzo who scored 33 points.

First Quarter

The Jazz came out with more energy against the Knicks than they had in Monday’s loss to the Nets building an early 10-4 lead.

The lead climbed to nine, but the Knicks answered with a 12-5 run to take a 20-18 lead.

New York’s run climbed to 23-7 as the Jazz offense stalled over the final six minutes of the quarter.

After one the Jazz trailed the Knicks 29-22.

Second Quarter

The Jazz got a boost from Walker Kessler early in the second quarter as they opened the period on a 10-5 run.

Kessler recorded four points, four rebounds, and three blocks in his first eight minutes on the floor.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Lauri Markkanen struggled for the second straight game shooting 3-10 from the floor including 2-7 from the three-point line.

At the half the Jazz trailed The Knicks 57-49.

Third Quarter

The Jazz trimmed the lead to one three minutes into the half on a Collin Sexton three.

The Knicks responded with an 11-0 run to rebuild the lead to 12.

New York pieced together another 15-0 run late in the quarter as they put the game out of reach.

After three the Jazz trailed the Knicsk 93-73.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz and Knicks traded baskets for the majority of the fourth quarter with neither team gaining an advantage.

Fueled by 15 points from Keyonte George the Jazz trimmed the Knicks lead to 15 late in the game, but it didn’t impact the outcome.

The Jazz fell to the Knicks 118-103.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Nails Fadeaway Buzzer-Beater In Madison Square Garden

Rookie guard Keyonte George played well in his Madison Square Garden debut and even gave Utah Jazz fans some highlights.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Heats Up Against NY Knicks In Madison Square Garden

Jazz guard Collin Sexton did it all for Utah in the third quarter against the New York Knicks. He scored 8 of his 18 points on 100% shooting.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Players Chat With Celebrities Before Knicks Game

Utah Jazz forward John Collins caught up with celebrity Knicks fans Spike Lee and Tracey Morgan before tip-off in Madison Square Garden.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Nail Tough Shots In First Quarter Against NY Knicks

The Utah Jazz built a sizable lead over the New York Knicks in the first quarter with some tough makes through good defense.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Opposite Problem Of Men’s Hoops

Pac-12 women’s basketball has exactly the opposite problem of men's basketball with (what feels like) everyone ranked.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Something Has Got To Give

After week five of Pac-12 men's basketball it doesn't appear as if the Conference of Champions has a true dominant team.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Close Road Trip With Loss To Knicks