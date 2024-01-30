Instant Replay: Former Utah State Aggie Posterizes Indiana Pacers Forward

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Neemias Queta couldn’t stand idly by as former Utah State teammate turned NBA Eastern Conference foe Sam Merrill set Cleveland Cavalier three-point records ablaze.

Queta, now playing for the Boston Celtics, went viral on Tuesday night for his vicious dunk over Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith.

After winning a jump ball on the Celtics’ end of the floor, Queta grabbed the loose ball and unleashed all the frustration that comes with playing less than 20 minutes a night. Smith, a former top-ten pick, had no other choice than to foul the seven-footer.

Finishing through contact, the man-slam gave Boston a four-point lead and sent the Portuguese center to the free throw line. Queta played 14 minutes, finishing with four points, one rebound, two blocks, and one highlight reel memory in a 129-124 win.

After signing a two-way contract with the Celtics in September, Queta has played 19 games this season. He is averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds on 58 percent shooting.

