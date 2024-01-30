On the Site:
Instant Replay: Former Utah State Aggie Posterizes Indiana Pacers Forward

Jan 30, 2024, 9:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Neemias Queta couldn’t stand idly by as former Utah State teammate turned NBA Eastern Conference foe Sam Merrill set Cleveland Cavalier three-point records ablaze.

Queta, now playing for the Boston Celtics, went viral on Tuesday night for his vicious dunk over Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith.

After winning a jump ball on the Celtics’ end of the floor, Queta grabbed the loose ball and unleashed all the frustration that comes with playing less than 20 minutes a night. Smith, a former top-ten pick, had no other choice than to foul the seven-footer.

Finishing through contact, the man-slam gave Boston a four-point lead and sent the Portuguese center to the free throw line. Queta played 14 minutes, finishing with four points, one rebound, two blocks, and one highlight reel memory in a 129-124 win.

After signing a two-way contract with the Celtics in September, Queta has played 19 games this season. He is averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds on 58 percent shooting.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 17 Utah State will travel to sunny San Diego on Saturday, February 3, for a road tilt against the San Diego State Aztecs. Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. (MT). The Aggies are 8-18 all-time against SDSU in a series dating back to 1962. USU is 1-9 away from the Spectrum and has dropped the past four games against the Aztecs. Utah State’s last win in San Diego came in 1998.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

