On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bovine Blog: Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle Earns 100th Career Win

Jan 30, 2024, 10:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Off to the best start for a first-year head coach in program history, the No. 17 Utah State Aggies handed Danny Sprinkle the 100th victory of his young coaching career with an 82-61 win over the visiting San Jose State Spartans.

Sprinkle improved to 100-45 in his five-year career as a head coach. Utah State is in his 19-2 in Sprinkle’s first season in Logan.

RELATED: Osobor Scores 31, Leads No. 17 Utah State Over San Jose State

Ranked in the Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week, USU overcame a slow start to pull away from the Spartans by limiting the three-point shot.

“I’m proud of our effort, especially in the second half,” Sprinkle said postgame. “The main thing we focused on with San José State is they’re an elite 3-point shooting team. I think they were 5-of-23… Once we started getting stops and our energy started picking up in the second half, that’s when we got some transition post-ups for Great.”

Great Osobor, the Aggies’ leading scorer, took advantage of the extra looks by drawing 12 fouls and making 13 of 19 free throws.

Like most head coaches, Sprinkle can find plenty to critique in a 21-point blowout.

RELATED: Utah State Climbs One Spot, BYU Falls in Latest AP Top 25

“We were very casual with the basketball. We had four or five turnovers just on outlet passes. That’s unacceptable. We have to correct that…  It’s too late in the season for us to play sloppy like that. So we still have a lot of stuff to clean up, which will be good. They’re lucky we have the day off tomorrow. We’ll be showing film on Thursday.”

The Aggies are 10-0 at home this season and have won 12 straight in the Spectrum dating back to last season.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 17 Utah State will travel to sunny San Diego on Saturday, February 3, for a road tilt against the San Diego State Aztecs. Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. (MT). The Aggies are 8-18 all-time against SDSU in a series dating back to 1962. USU is 1-9 away from the Spectrum and has dropped the past four games against the Aztecs. Utah State’s last win in San Diego came in 1998.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Former Utah State Aggie Posterizes Indiana Pacers Forward

Former Utah State Aggie Neemias Queta went viral on Tuesday night for his vicious dunk over Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Osobor Scores 31, Leads No. 17 Utah State Over San Jose State

Great Osobor put together another masterpiece as he continues to make a case for Mountain West Player of the Year.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Knicks Steamroll Jazz To Close Road Trip

The Utah Jazz were flattened by the New York Knicks 118-103 as they finished their six-game road trip with a 2-4 record.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Close Road Trip With Loss To Knicks

The Utah Jazz closed their six-game road trip with 118-103 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Nails Fadeaway Buzzer-Beater In Madison Square Garden

Rookie guard Keyonte George played well in his Madison Square Garden debut and even gave Utah Jazz fans some highlights.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Heats Up Against NY Knicks In Madison Square Garden

Jazz guard Collin Sexton did it all for Utah in the third quarter against the New York Knicks. He scored 8 of his 18 points on 100% shooting.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Bovine Blog: Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle Earns 100th Career Win