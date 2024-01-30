Bovine Blog: Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle Earns 100th Career Win

LOGAN, Utah – Off to the best start for a first-year head coach in program history, the No. 17 Utah State Aggies handed Danny Sprinkle the 100th victory of his young coaching career with an 82-61 win over the visiting San Jose State Spartans.

Sprinkle improved to 100-45 in his five-year career as a head coach. Utah State is in his 19-2 in Sprinkle’s first season in Logan.

Ranked in the Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week, USU overcame a slow start to pull away from the Spartans by limiting the three-point shot.

“I’m proud of our effort, especially in the second half,” Sprinkle said postgame. “The main thing we focused on with San José State is they’re an elite 3-point shooting team. I think they were 5-of-23… Once we started getting stops and our energy started picking up in the second half, that’s when we got some transition post-ups for Great.”

Great Osobor, the Aggies’ leading scorer, took advantage of the extra looks by drawing 12 fouls and making 13 of 19 free throws.

Like most head coaches, Sprinkle can find plenty to critique in a 21-point blowout.

“We were very casual with the basketball. We had four or five turnovers just on outlet passes. That’s unacceptable. We have to correct that… It’s too late in the season for us to play sloppy like that. So we still have a lot of stuff to clean up, which will be good. They’re lucky we have the day off tomorrow. We’ll be showing film on Thursday.”

The Aggies are 10-0 at home this season and have won 12 straight in the Spectrum dating back to last season.

No. 17 Utah State will travel to sunny San Diego on Saturday, February 3, for a road tilt against the San Diego State Aztecs. Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. (MT). The Aggies are 8-18 all-time against SDSU in a series dating back to 1962. USU is 1-9 away from the Spectrum and has dropped the past four games against the Aztecs. Utah State’s last win in San Diego came in 1998.

