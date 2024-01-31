Man accused of destroying Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol is now charged with hate crime
Jan 31, 2024, 10:14 AM
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A cruise missile launched by the Houthis into the Red Sea on Tuesday night came within a mile of a US destroyer before it was shot down, four US officials told CNN, the closest a Houthi attack has come to a US warship.
3 minutes ago
A US judge has dismissed Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his political allies, including the board he appointed to oversee Disney’s property in Florida.
51 minutes ago
Drone footage shot off the coast of Southern California may have revealed the first ever glimpse of a newborn great white shark in the wild.
6 hours ago
A judge says Elon Musk must give up a compensation package awarded by Tesla’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.
8 hours ago
A Utah family is honoring their Native American roots with a coat drive. They’re collecting donations for the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
15 hours ago
A deep-sea exploration company believes they may have found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's airplane.
21 hours ago
