On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

RSL Named To West Group 8 For Updated 2024 Leagues Cup Tournament

Jan 31, 2024, 10:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – RSL will see some familiar faces in the 2024 Leagues Cup as they were drawn into the West 8 Group with Liga MX side Atlas FC and MLS rival Houston Dynamo.

Real Salt Lake played Atlas FC in a 2022 showcase match. Houston eliminated RSL in the Open Cup and the MLS Cup Playoff last season.

RSL was ranked 16th in the pool of 47 clubs, narrowly missing out on the top tier. This just means that Real will travel to Houston to face the Dynamo who were ranked 14th.

Changes To Leagues Cup From 2023

The Leagues Cup format was changed a bit from last year.

The tournament is moving on to a tiered ranking system. The Leagues Cup ranking will be based on club performance and points in the last 34 regular season matches.

Real Salt Lake advanced from the group stage in last year’s Leagues Cup after defeating Seattle and dropping to Monterrey.

After a big 3-1 victory over León in the Round of 32, RSL’s run came to an end with a 4-0 loss to LAFC in the Round of 16.

Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi went on to defeat Nashville SC in the championship.

Leagues Cup 2024 will run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 25.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of RSL in Leagues Cup? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle Earns 100th Career Win

The No. 17 Utah State Aggies handed Danny Sprinkle the 100th victory of his young coaching career with an 82-61 victory over San Jose State.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Former Utah State Aggie Posterizes Indiana Pacers Forward

Former Utah State Aggie Neemias Queta went viral on Tuesday night for his vicious dunk over Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Osobor Scores 31, Leads No. 17 Utah State Over San Jose State

Great Osobor put together another masterpiece as he continues to make a case for Mountain West Player of the Year.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Knicks Steamroll Jazz To Close Road Trip

The Utah Jazz were flattened by the New York Knicks 118-103 as they finished their six-game road trip with a 2-4 record.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Close Road Trip With Loss To Knicks

The Utah Jazz closed their six-game road trip with 118-103 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Nails Fadeaway Buzzer-Beater In Madison Square Garden

Rookie guard Keyonte George played well in his Madison Square Garden debut and even gave Utah Jazz fans some highlights.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

RSL Named To West Group 8 For Updated 2024 Leagues Cup Tournament