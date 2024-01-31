RSL Named To West Group 8 For Updated 2024 Leagues Cup Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – RSL will see some familiar faces in the 2024 Leagues Cup as they were drawn into the West 8 Group with Liga MX side Atlas FC and MLS rival Houston Dynamo.

Real Salt Lake played Atlas FC in a 2022 showcase match. Houston eliminated RSL in the Open Cup and the MLS Cup Playoff last season.

RSL was ranked 16th in the pool of 47 clubs, narrowly missing out on the top tier. This just means that Real will travel to Houston to face the Dynamo who were ranked 14th.

🤩 It’s here! Unboxing our 2024 Groups ⤵️⤵️

☺️ Big thanks to our friends @KaylynKyle @DaMarcusBeasley @pavelpardo8 and more for helping to unveil our Group Stage matchups!#LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/7qm81bZxIL — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) January 31, 2024

Changes To Leagues Cup From 2023

The Leagues Cup format was changed a bit from last year.

The tournament is moving on to a tiered ranking system. The Leagues Cup ranking will be based on club performance and points in the last 34 regular season matches.

Real Salt Lake advanced from the group stage in last year’s Leagues Cup after defeating Seattle and dropping to Monterrey.

After a big 3-1 victory over León in the Round of 32, RSL’s run came to an end with a 4-0 loss to LAFC in the Round of 16.

Getting better every day, every training. pic.twitter.com/fSKqiOkoEm — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) January 31, 2024

Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi went on to defeat Nashville SC in the championship.

Leagues Cup 2024 will run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 25.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of RSL in Leagues Cup? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.