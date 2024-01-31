On the Site:
Stop For Students
Stanley to release limited-edition Utah Jazz cups as part of new agreement

Jan 31, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Utah Jazz Team Up With Stanley in Multi-Year Agreement (Photo: Utah Jazz)

BY JOSH ELLIS


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz and Stanley announced a multi-year agreement that will kick off with the release of limited edition Jazz-themed tumblers on Feb. 4.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Stanley, a brand deeply rooted in innovation and with a strong tie to the heart of Utah,” said Chris Barney, the team’s chief commercial officer. “Teaming up with Stanley was an obvious choice. This partnership will create lasting impact and value for devoted Jazz fans and local communities as we introduce exclusive merchandise, engaging content, and impactful sustainability initiatives through our collaboration.”

The Jazz-branded cups will be available for purchase exclusively at the Utah Jazz Team Store inside the Delta Center during the team’s Feb. 4 game against the Milwaukee Bucks. A release from the team said the 40oz Stanley Quencher will be available in black or frost and the 30oz IceFlow Tumbler in polar. Fans will be able to customize their cups for free that night.

The Jazz also announced “Stanley giveaways” will happen during seven of the team’s remaining home games, where one row of fans will be gifted Stanley products.

As part of the partnership, both the Jazz and Stanley will donate $19.13 — chosen to represent Stanley’s founding year — to the Wasatch Community Gardens through Stanley Stainless Steals.

“An exciting part of our partnership with the Jazz is that two teams with very rich, storied legacies are coming together to delight – and hydrate – the best fans in the NBA,” said Matt Navarro, Stanley senior vice president. “Together, we’ll create memorable moments for Jazz and Stanley fans.  When fans choose Stanley products, they are sparing our landfills from waste and cutting down on single-use plastics. We are thrilled to team up with the Jazz to help create a more sustainable game day experience.”

Stanley cups going viral

The cups have exploded in popularity, with one San Diego marketing professor saying the water bottle market now “symbolizes someone’s identity and status,” and Stanley’s scarcity is helping drive demand.

“It’s an inexpensive way to belong, to be in. And that’s a powerful drive, a really powerful drive,” On Amir, professor of Marketing at the University of California San Diego, told NBC San Diego.

limited-edition pink version of the viral 40-ounce Stanley Quencher led to chaos at multiple Target locations earlier this month. Last year, a viral TikTok highlighted the Quencher’s ability to keep a drink cool after surviving a car fire — and the Stanley brand replaced the woman’s car.

Some people have doubled — or even quadrupled — their money as the mugs experience a sneaker-style explosion in the reselling market. According to figures shared with CNBC, Stanley’s annual sales for 2023 were projected to top $750 million.

They contain lead. Should you be worried?

It’s true: There is some lead sealed within the base of some brands of travel drinking cups — including the wildly popular Stanley cups.

Lead is used as part of the tumbler’s vacuum insulation and is covered by a stainless steel layer that protects consumers from lead exposure, according to the Stanley cup manufacturer, Pacific Market International.

“Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead,” a Stanley spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer, making it inaccessible to consumers.”

“Rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product,” the statement said.

The company said that if the base cap of a cup does come off and exposes the seal, which is rare, the cup is eligible for replacement under the lifetime warranty.

