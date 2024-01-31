On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

Russia and Ukraine complete ‘major’ prisoner exchange after mysterious plane crash

Jan 31, 2024, 11:51 AM

Ukrainian prisoners of war returning home after a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine, January 3...

Ukrainian prisoners of war returning home after a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine, January 31, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  ANNA CHERNOVA, YULIA KESAIEVA, LAUREN KENT AND CHRISTIAN EDWARDS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war, in the first such swap since the deadly crash of a Russian military plane that Moscow claimed was carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 207 Ukrainian service members were returned on Wednesday, while the Russian Defense Ministry said 195 Russian military personnel had been received.

“Ours are at home. 207 guys,” Zelensky said, adding that almost half of those returned were “defenders of Mariupol,” the southern Ukrainian city that was brutally besieged in the early weeks of the war.

Zelensky said 50 prisoner swaps had now taken place since Russia launched its full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, through which Ukraine had brought 3035 soldiers home. “We will do everything to return each and every one of them. We have not forgotten about anyone. We are looking for every single name,” he said.

Wednesday’s exchange was the first since the mysterious crash of a Russian IL-76 plane on January 24 in Russia’s Belgorod region, which neighbors eastern Ukraine.

Moscow claimed the plane was transporting dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, while Kyiv said it was carrying Russian missiles to be used in further strikes on Ukraine.

Both sides acknowledged a prisoner exchange had been planned for the day of the crash, but Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DI), told CNN that Ukraine had not received notification that the prisoners would be flown into the region, rather than transported by road or rail.

Russia initially failed to produce visual evidence to back up its claims that soldiers had perished in the crash. Ukraine later said it had intelligence suggesting only five bodies were delivered from the crash site to a morgue in Belgorod, which Yusov said matched the number of crew members on the plane. A number of Ukrainian officials accused Russia of falsely suggesting that Ukraine had inadvertently killed dozens of its own soldiers.

CNN is not able to verify independently claims by either side.

The 207 released soldiers did not include any of the 65 Ukrainian POWs named in a list published by Russian media of those allegedly killed in the IL-76 plane crash, a representative of Ukraine’s Coordination Center for the Treatment of POWs, Petro Yatsenko, told CNN.

Kyiv officials said last Friday that the names of the 65 POWs in Russia’s list tallied with the list of POWs scheduled to be returned to Ukraine as part of the exchange planned on the day of the crash. But Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said there was still no reliable information as to who might have been on board the downed Russian plane.

Speaking after Wednesday’s prisoner exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the IL-76 plane had been downed by a US Patriot missile system.

“The plane was shot down – this has already been established with certainty – by the American Patriot system. This has already been established through examination,” Putin said in a meeting focused on his election campaign. He called on international authorities to conduct their own investigations.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the downing of the plane. While the Il-76 plane would have been within the range of a Patriot deployed close to Ukraine’s northern border, Ukraine has consistently said it will not use Western-donated missiles beyond its own internationally-recognized territory.

Putin stressed that Russia would not halt prisoner exchanges despite the plane crash.

“We need to pick up our guys,” he said. “We have thousands, they [Ukrainians] have several dozen, maybe hundreds [of POWs]. But we will still take our guys if the Ukrainian side is ready for this, and they give a signal that they are ready.”

Neither Ukraine’s nor Russia’s statements on Wednesday’s prisoner exchange mentioned the crash.

The head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, said the swap was “the second major exchange after a long break.” Alongside the defenders of Mariupol, he said the returned prisoners included “soldiers who were at Azovstal, Zmiinyi Snake Island, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson and Sumy directions.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Russian soldiers released would be transported by military transport aircraft to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Russia invades Ukraine

FILE — Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference at the Capitol ...

STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

Biden urges Congress to embrace border bill. But House speaker suggests it may be ‘dead on arrival’

The diminishing prospects for a deal leave congressional leaders with no clear way to approve a $110 billion White House request for emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel, immigration enforcement and national security needs.

5 days ago

In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram channel on...

Radina Gigova, Darya Tarasova, Mariya Knight, Maria Kostenko, Tim Lister and Xiaofei Xu, CNN

Ukrainian shelling kills 18 Russian civilians, a day after Moscow launched major aerial assault

At least 18 people, including two children, were killed in Ukrainian shelling on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said Saturday.

1 month ago

Firefighters respond after a building was damaged following a Russian attack in Kyiv on December 29...

Victoria Butenko, Maria Kostenko, Mariya Knight, Svitlana Vlasova and Christian Edwards, CNN

Russia unleashes biggest air attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Russia has launched the biggest air attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

1 month ago

FILE - The U.S. Capitol is seen on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The US State Department announced a $250...

Oren Liebermann, Natasha Bertrand and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Biden administration announces $250 million Ukraine military assistance package

The US State Department announced a $250 million Ukraine military aid package on Wednesday, the last such package the US will provide to Ukraine until Congress approves the Biden administration’s funding requests.

1 month ago

Alexey Navalny is seen at the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov, May 17, 2022. (Evgenia Novozh...

Katharina Krebs and Christian Edwards, CNN

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny located at Siberian penal colony two weeks after disappearance

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been located at a penal colony in Siberia, his team said Monday, two weeks after they lost contact with him.

1 month ago

FILE - President Joe Biden reaches out to shake hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ...

Olga Voitovych, CNN

Ukraine arrests senior Defense Ministry official accused of embezzling $40 million

A senior Ukrainian Defence Ministry official has been detained over allegations he embezzled $40 million.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Russia and Ukraine complete ‘major’ prisoner exchange after mysterious plane crash