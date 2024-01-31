BYU’s Jaxson Robinson Projected In First Round Of An NBA Mock Draft

PROVO, Utah – NBA draft buzz continues for BYU basketball guard Jaxson Robinson.

The 6-foot-7 shooting guard/small forward is now garnering attention as a potential first-round pick.

NBAdraft.net, in their latest mock draft for the 2024 NBA Draft, placed Robinson at pick No. 25 to the Denver Nuggets. Earlier this month, NBAdraft.net had Robinson at No. 22 to the Atlanta Hawks.

NBAdraft.net projects Jaxson Robinson as a first round pick

If Robinson found his way into the first round next June, he would be the first player from BYU since Jimmer Fredette in 2011 to go in the first round.

Since Fredette, there have been four former BYU players who have appeared in NBA games (Brandon Davies, Kyle Collinsworth, Eric Mika, and Elijah Bryant).

Robinson has recently been inserted into the starting lineup after guard Trevin Knell suffered a foot injury. When Knell returned, Robinson remained in the starting five after beginning the season as BYU’s sixth man.

In BYU’s recent win over Texas, Robinson had his best shooting performance in over a month as he scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. His play on the defensive end was also noteworthy as he had three blocks to lift BYU to the 84-72 victory.

Earlier this month, 18 NBA scouts from 13 different teams were in attendance to watch BYU defeat Iowa State. Have to imagine that one of the players scouts wanted to see was Robinson.

Robinson’s 2024 season for BYU basketball

For the season, Robinson is BYU’s leading scorer averaging 13.9 points per game. He’s appeared in 19 games, starting in four and is earning 25.4 minutes per game. Along with his scoring output, Robinson has averages of 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He’s shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.2% from three this season.

Robinson is listed as a senior on BYU’s roster this season. He does have another year of eligibility in college basketball available to him after this year. That’s from the COVID year when he began his collegiate career at Texas A&M.

Before arriving at BYU, Robinson was at A&M and Arkansas in the SEC, where he played sparingly. Since joining the BYU program last season, Robinson has appeared in 82 games and started 42.

The 2024 NBA Draft takes place on June 22 in New York City.

