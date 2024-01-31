Former BYU, Utah Players Inducted Into East-West Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame

On the Site:
Jan 31, 2024, 12:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougar QB Steve Sarkisian and former Utah Ute WR Steve Smith Sr. were inducted into the East-West Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Sarkisian played in the 72nd annual East-West Shrine Bowl in 1997 and Smith played in the game four years later in 2001.

In the 2001 game, Smith led the West team to a 20-10 win with two receiving touchdowns. He was named the game’s offensive MVP for his performance.

Ohio State’s Matt Finkes took MVP honors from Sarkisian in 1997 as the East squad walked away with a 17-13 win.

The 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on February 1 in Frisco, Texas. It will be the first time the game has been played in Texas since 2009.

Smith and Sarkisian were honored at the official media day event on the day before the 2024 game.

About Steve Smith

After high school, Smith attended Santa Monica College for two years. Following his time with the Corsairs, Smith transferred to the University of Utah, where he starred as a wide receiver for the Utes.

He was named first-team All-Mountain West in his first year with the U of U.

During his two seasons with Utah, Smith had 78 receptions for 1,603 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After his senior season, Smith was honored as the MVP of the East-West Shrine Game.

During the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected Smith with the No. 74 overall pick.

Smith would go on to play the first 13 years of his NFL career in Carolina.

He helped the Panthers reach Super Bowl XXXVIII in his third season.

During his time with the Panthers, Smith made 836 catches for 12,197 yards and 67 touchdowns.

In 2014, the former Utah standout joined the Baltimore Ravens.

He played the final three seasons of his career with Baltimore.

As a Raven, Smith had 195 receptions for 2,534 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Smith finished his NFL career with 1,031 catches for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

He was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2005, the same year he led the league in catches, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.

During his career, Smith was honored as a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro.

About Steve Sarkisian

Prior to his coaching career, Sarkisian played quarterback at BYU from 1995-96. He led the Cougars to a 14-1 record in his senior season.

He finished his BYU career passing for 7,758 yards and 55 touchdowns.

After his time in Provo, Sarkisian played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1997-99 before making the transition to coaching.

Sarkisian has served as a coach in college football and the NFL. He was the quarterback coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004 and the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-18.

In the college ranks, Sarkisian has been the head coach at Washington, USC, and Texas.

He owns a career record of 71-49 and 2-4 in bowl games as a college football head coach.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

