Weber State’s Dillon Jones Named Finalist For 2024 Julius Erving Award

Jan 31, 2024, 12:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones was named one of ten finalists for the 2024 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

The Julius Erving Award is given to the top men’s collegiate small forward.

In 20 games played this season, Jones is averaging 19.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2 steals.

He leads the Wildcats in all four statistical categories.

Despite Jones’ heroics, Weber State has gone through a mid-season slump as of late. After starting 11-4, WSU has lost five of their last six games.

Other nominees for the award include Cal’s Jaylon Tyson, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Drake’s Tucker DeVries, Gonzaga’s Anton Watson, Memphis’ David Jones, UNC’s Harrison Ingram, Ohio State’s Jamison Battle, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, and Washington’s Keion Brooks.

The Julius Erving Award was introduced along with the Jerry West Award, Karl Malone Award, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award at the inaugural College Basketball Awards show in 2015.

Jones wouldn’t be the first player to win the award for a non-Power Five school. Gonzaga and Villanova are home to five of the nine Julius Erving Award winners.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

