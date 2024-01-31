Weber State’s Dillon Jones Named Finalist For 2024 Julius Erving Award

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones was named one of ten finalists for the 2024 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

The Julius Erving Award is given to the top men’s collegiate small forward.

Congrats to Weber State’s Dillon Jones on being named one of 10 candidates for the @JuliusErving Award, given to the top small forward in the country! 👏 @drizzydj23 📰- https://t.co/kdkD6NAM5j#WeAreWeber | #ErvingAward pic.twitter.com/wDiE0Qv3Me — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) January 31, 2024

In 20 games played this season, Jones is averaging 19.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2 steals.

He leads the Wildcats in all four statistical categories.

Despite Jones’ heroics, Weber State has gone through a mid-season slump as of late. After starting 11-4, WSU has lost five of their last six games.

Other nominees for the award include Cal’s Jaylon Tyson, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Drake’s Tucker DeVries, Gonzaga’s Anton Watson, Memphis’ David Jones, UNC’s Harrison Ingram, Ohio State’s Jamison Battle, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, and Washington’s Keion Brooks.

The Julius Erving Award was introduced along with the Jerry West Award, Karl Malone Award, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award at the inaugural College Basketball Awards show in 2015.

Jones wouldn’t be the first player to win the award for a non-Power Five school. Gonzaga and Villanova are home to five of the nine Julius Erving Award winners.

