Jazz To Partner With Iconic Stanley Cup Creator

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced they are partnering with the creator of the uber-popular Stanley cup line of drinkware.

The Jazz-branded Stanley cup be available on February 4 inside the Utah Jazz Team Store at the Delta Center during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Ticketed fans can purchase the limited-edition Utah Jazz branded 40oz Stanley Quencher in Black or Frost, and the 30oz IceFlow Tumbler in Polar,” the team announced in a release.

“That evening only, fans can take their newly purchased Stanley to a designated free customization station inside Delta Center where they can create a one-of-a-kind keepsake.”

In a very on-brand move, the @utahjazz have announced a partnership with @StanleyBrand. Per the release, “The partnership will bring Jazz fans access to exclusive co-branded Stanley products and further both brands’ commitment to sustainability through unique activations”… pic.twitter.com/9wGZFjg5qT — Jake Hatch (Yawk) jakehatch.bsky.social (@JacobCHatch) January 31, 2024

In addition to the release on February 4, the Jazz will have a “Stanley Giveaway” during seven home games over the remainder of this season where an entire row of fans inside the Delta Center will be gifted Stanley products.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Stanley, a brand deeply rooted in innovation and with a strong tie to the heart of Utah,” Jazz CCO Chris Barney said.

“Teaming up with Stanley was an obvious choice. This partnership will create lasting impact and value for devoted Jazz fans and local communities as we introduce exclusive merchandise, engaging content, and impactful sustainability initiatives through our collaboration.”

The Jazz and Stanley, through the Stanley Stainless Steals activation, will each donate $19.13 – an amount chosen to honor Stanley’s founding year – to the Wasatch Community Gardens, a local non-profit that supports the Salt Lake community by empowering them to grow and eat nutritious foods.

