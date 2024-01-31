On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

US warship had close call with Houthi missile in Red Sea

Jan 31, 2024, 2:04 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm

US warship had close call with Houthi missile in Red Sea seen here the guided-missile destroyer USS...

US warship had close call with Houthi missile in Red Sea seen here the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) sailing in the Arabian Gulf on Dec. 5, 2023. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers/US Navy)

(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers/US Navy)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY OREN LIEBERMANN AND NATASHA BERTRAND, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A cruise missile launched by the Houthis into the Red Sea on Tuesday night came within a mile of a US destroyer before it was shot down, four US officials told CNN, the closest a Houthi attack has come to a US warship.

In the past, these missiles have been intercepted by US destroyers in the area at a range of eight miles or more, the officials said. But the USS Gravely had to use its Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) for the first time since the US began intercepting the Houthi missiles late last year, which ultimately succeeded in downing the missile, officials said.

The CIWS, an automated machine gun designed for close-range intercepts, is one of the final defensive lines the ship has to shoot down an incoming missile when other layers of defense have failed to intercept it.

The episode underscores the threat the Houthis continue to pose to US naval assets and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, despite multiple US and British strikes on Houthi infrastructure inside Yemen. The close call also comes just days after three US service members were killed in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants at a US outpost in Jordan.

A US official said the fact that the Gravely was not able to intercept the missile sooner does not indicate that the Houthis’ attacks have gotten more sophisticated.

The Houthis have continued to launch missiles and drones at vessels in the Red Sea, however, and on Wednesday morning were preparing to launch a surface-to-air missile that posed a risk to US aircraft operating in the region, according to US Central Command.

In a statement, CENTCOM said US forces successfully destroyed the missile before it launched.

Since Jan. 11, the US has carried out multiple strikes inside Yemen against Houthi weapons depots, command and control nodes, and storage facilities, military officials have said. Officials have declined to detail what percentage of the Houthis’ weapons capabilities have been degraded by the strikes.

Iran, which supports and equips the Houthis, has continued to try to send the group weapons and supplies. Earlier this month, the US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missile components from a vessel off the coast of Somalia that was destined for Houthis in Yemen, according to CENTCOM. Two US Navy SEALs died in that operation after one fell overboard and the other jumped in to try to rescue him.

Iran has also supplied the Houthis with tactical intelligence and monitoring systems that has allowed them to better target vessels in the Red Sea, CNN previously reported.

The US is currently weighing how to respond to the drone attack in Jordan and could target certain Iranian or Iran-backed assets in the region with either strikes or cyberattacks, CNN reported. But amid the increasingly high tensions on multiple fronts in the region, US officials have repeatedly said they do not want to get embroiled in a war with Iran.

“We are not looking for war with Iran. We are not seeking a conflict with the regime in the military way,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this week. “We’re not looking to escalate here.”

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Ukrainian prisoners of war returning home after a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine, January 3...

 Anna Chernova, Yulia Kesaieva, Lauren Kent and Christian Edwards, CNN

Russia and Ukraine complete ‘major’ prisoner exchange after mysterious plane crash

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war.

4 hours ago

A police forensic tent is seen in Bywater Place...

Jack Guy, CNN

London police fatally shoot man allegedly armed with a crossbow

London police say they fatally shot a man reportedly armed with a crossbow who broke into a home and threatened the occupants.

1 day ago

Japan's space agency released a generated image of what they believe happened to the 'Moon Sniper' ...

Hanako Montgomery and Ashley Strickland, and Teele Rebane, CNN

Japan’s ‘Moon Sniper’ wakes up and shares new images of lunar surface

Japan’s “Moon Sniper” robotic explorer is back in action, the country’s space agency said Monday, after a power issue forced the spacecraft to shut down upon landing on the moon 10 days ago.

2 days ago

In this grab taken from video, a view of the scene after activists hurled soup at the glass protect...

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Climate activists throw soup at the ‘Mona Lisa’ in Paris

Two climate activists hurled soup Sunday at the glass protecting the “Mona Lisa” at the Louvre Museum in Paris and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system.

3 days ago

FILE - A worker refuels an AeroMexico plane at San Francisco International Airport on March 07, 202...

Associated Press

Other passengers support man who opened emergency exit and walked on plane’s wing in Mexico airport

Passengers onboard a parked airplane stand with the man who exited via emergency door onto the wing in Mexico airport; saying he saved their lives.

3 days ago

Three US Army soldiers were killed and more than 30 service members were injured in a drone attack ...

Haley Britzky, Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann, CNN

Three US soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan, more than 30 injured

Three US Army soldiers were killed and at least two dozen service members were injured in a drone attack overnight on a small US outpost in Jordan, US officials told CNN, marking the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

US warship had close call with Houthi missile in Red Sea