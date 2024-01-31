On the Site:
What Does Portland Ballpark Negotiations Mean For MLB To Utah?

Jan 31, 2024, 3:29 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Portland Diamond Project confirmed reports of negotiations to buy land for a new Major League Baseball ballpark.

What does this mean for the MLB to Utah?

Portland Diamond Project Confirms Ballpark Reports

The Portland Diamond Project is much like Big League Utah, an initiative to bring a professional baseball team to the city.

The PDP is in talks to acquire the 164-acre RedTail Golf Course with hopes of turning it into a state-of-the-art ballpark.

“After careful consideration of many other Portland Metro area properties, we have decided that the scale, the timing, the availability, and the opportunity that the site possesses simply could not be a better fit for our project,” said Craig Cheek, the Founder and President of the Portland Diamond Project.

Does This Hurt Utah’s Chances?

Considering both Portland and Utah are lobbying for an MLB expansion team, they may end up not affecting one another.

There are 30 teams in the MLB so expansion would likely come with two new franchises.

With the Daybreak stadium already under construction, Portland building a ballpark may just make them a frontrunner alongside Utah.

Two weeks ago, Larry H. Miller Company CEO Steve Starks spoke on the Daybreak stadium regarding the Oakland A’s temporarily calling Utah home as they move to Las Vegas.

“In addition to Smith’s Ballpark, we will have a new ballpark opening in 2025 in Downtown Daybreak, South Jordan, anchoring a sports and entertainment district that features first-class player and fan amenities,” Starks said. “It will include breathtaking views of the field and the Wasatch Mountains, is easily accessible from Mountain View Corridor and TRAX, and is in the fastest-growing part of Salt Lake County. Our unique, two-stadium solution would ensure that baseball stays in the Salt Lake market as the Salt Lake Bees return to Smith’s Ballpark for additional seasons.”

If the Athletics were to play home games in Daybreak, it would likely make Utah the sole frontrunner for an MLB expansion team.

However, that is fully dependent on fan turnout and reactions.

In conclusion, Portland’s plans to build a brand new ballpark may not have as big of an impact on the MLB in Utah as some may think.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

