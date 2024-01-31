SLCPD arrest two along the Jordan Park Trail for alleged drug activity

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say two people were taken into custody on Tuesday for the alleged distribution of a controlled substance.

The incident happened along the Jordan Park Trail in the area of 1300 W. 300 North. According to an SLCPD news release, officers with the Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad noticed a vehicle enter the parking lot of Constitution Park.

The officers saw two men get out of the vehicle and go to the trail, and then return to the vehicle.

When officers approached the two men, they discovered drug paraphernalia.

During their investigation, officers found multiple “M30” mills that can contain fentanyl and more than $750 in cash.

The men have been identified as Robert Rearick, 37, and Jesus Chavez, 28.

The two individuals have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. They have been booked for investigation of unlawfully distributing, offering or arranging the distribution of a controlled substance. The release also says because the offense occurred in a park, the charge is increased to the highest level of a felony.

SLCPD says its officers are working with city, regional and state leaders along with community members to make sure the trail remains safe and accessible.