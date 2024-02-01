On the Site:
Child finds grenade buried in home backyard

Jan 31, 2024, 5:34 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

emergency lights...

FILE: Emergency responders are on the scene of a building collapse in Boise, Idaho, where multiple injuries are reported, the Boise Fire Department said Wednesday evening. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY STEPHANIE MOORE, CNN


CNN

FOREST ACRES, South Carolina — A young child found a grenade buried in a backyard in South Carolina.

The Forest Acres Police Department said they were called to a home on Dalloz Road about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday after a 911 call.

The caller said a young child had found a grenade buried in the backyard inside of a concrete block.

The Richland County Bomb Squad responded and assisted in the destruction of the weapon.

The Columbia Fire Department was also put on standby but was not needed.

The bomb squad determined the grenade was a training weapon and was not live.

“We thank Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and particularly their bomb squad, for their fast response and work to ensure this neighborhood and family were kept safe,” said FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “A lot of training hours go into this subset of law enforcement and we appreciate being able to call on such a skilled group of officers when in need.”

