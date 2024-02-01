On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

3 killed, 9 injured in collapse of Boise, Idaho, airport hangar

Jan 31, 2024, 6:16 PM | Updated: 10:30 pm

emergency vehicles in front of a collapse hanger...

Authorities respond to the scene of a reported building collapse near the Boise Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (Terra Furman via AP)

(Terra Furman via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say three people were killed and nine were injured in Wednesday’s collapse of a Boise, Idaho, airport hangar.

The city said in a statement released Wednesday night that five of those injured in the collapse are in critical condition. Boise Airport operations were not impacted by the collapse. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A hangar under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho, collapsed Wednesday, injuring about a dozen people, officials said.
Authorities responded at about 5 p.m. to a private business located at the Boise Airport for a steel-framed hangar that collapsed, Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel said during a news briefing.

Everyone who had been at the site had been accounted for as of Wednesday evening, he said. Hummel wouldn’t comment on the condition of those injured or say whether anyone had died. He said officials were first working to contact family members.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Hummel said, describing the incident as a “large-scale collapse” of the framework of the building.

“I don’t know what caused it, but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse,” he said, calling it “catastrophic.”

Boise Airport operations were not impacted, officials said.

Terra Furman was driving on Interstate 84 at about 5:30 p.m. when she spotted at least 20 police cars, ambulances and firetrucks about a quarter mile (400 meters) from the entry to the airport. They were around what she described as a crane folded in half and a building collapsed into the shape of an ‘M.’

“The walls were still up at a point and the middle collapsed in on either side,” she said.

Hummel said some of the victims were on a hoist or other elevated platform at the time the structure fell, and that required some specialized rescue efforts. He confirmed that a crane also collapsed in the incident.

Leticia Ramirez, a spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, said emergency and trauma teams were working with first responders to treat patients who arrived from the scene.

Authorities are investigating what caused the collapse. It happened next to Jackson Jet Center, which offers private airplane charters and maintenance.

Boise city permitting records show the contractor Big D Builders had obtained permits to build a 39,000-square-foot (3,623-square-meter) jet hangar for Jackson Jet Center.

The $6.2 million project was to include the construction of a concrete foundation and a metal building. Messages left by phone and email seeking comment from Big D Builders were not immediately returned.

Jessica Flynn, CEO of Jackson Jet Center, said in a statement emailed to news outlets that their “hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event.”

Flynn said the collapse happened just west of the existing Jackson Jet Center at the site of the company’s under construction hangar, where dozens of people were working on site.

“We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse,” Flynn said. “Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time.”

James Quintana was driving to the airport when he saw emergency vehicles rushing past him. He said he immediately thought it was a plane crash. He then saw the collapsed hangar and paramedics tending to victims.

“I’m retired law enforcement and when there is that much commotion, that many emergency personnel and vehicles, there is something huge that has taken place,” he said. “It was a scary sight.”

Cody McGowan was working about 100 yards (91 meters) from the building when he said he heard something that sounded like a loud dog whine. When he looked up, he saw a hangar as tall as 3 ½ to 4 stories tall collapsing in on itself and part of the crane on top.

“When I walked up there, you’re just kind of like, ‘Wow,'” he said. “It’s shocking to see a building falling in on itself.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok h...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and others may vanish from TikTok as licensing dispute boils over

Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired.

4 hours ago

Justin Mohn, 32, is being held without bond, charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and other charg...

Zenebou Sylla, Melissa Alonso, Holly Yan, Caroll Alvarado, Danny Freeman and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Man arrested after video post showed severed head of his father, police say, amid political rant

A man accused of decapitating his father and posting a video with his head during a political rant was arrested with a gun at National Guard base, officials said.

4 hours ago

emergency vehicles in front of a collapse hanger...

The Associated Press

Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Boise, Idaho, fire officials say

A hangar under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho, collapsed Wednesday, injuring about a dozen people, officials said.

4 hours ago

emergency lights...

Stephanie Moore, CNN

Child finds grenade buried in home backyard

A young child found a grenade buried in a backyard in South Carolina.

5 hours ago

Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Earth’s moon is shrinking. Here’s what scientists say that could mean

A region of the moon may be less hospitable than once thought, new research has found.

5 hours ago

US warship had close call with Houthi missile in Red Sea seen here the guided-missile destroyer USS...

Oren Liebermann and Natasha Bertrand, CNN

US warship had close call with Houthi missile in Red Sea

A cruise missile launched by the Houthis into the Red Sea on Tuesday night came within a mile of a US destroyer before it was shot down, four US officials told CNN, the closest a Houthi attack has come to a US warship.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

3 killed, 9 injured in collapse of Boise, Idaho, airport hangar