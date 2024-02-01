On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Former USU football player arrested, accused of driving truck onto football field while impaired

Feb 1, 2024, 12:16 PM

Former Utah State Aggies offensive linesman Kevin Whimpey dumps Gatorade on head coach Matt Wells a...

Former Utah State Aggies offensive linesman Kevin Whimpey dumps Gatorade on head coach Matt Wells after winning the Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego Dec. 26, 2013. Whimpey was arrested Tuesday and accused of driving onto the USU football field while impaired. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

LOGAN — A former Utah State University football player was arrested Tuesday and accused of driving his truck onto the football field while impaired.

Kevin Whimpey, 33, was booked into the Cache County Jail for investigation of driving under the influence, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A person called the police about 9:20 a.m. after witnessing a truck drive onto the Utah State football field and said the driver exited the vehicle and began to dance, according to a police booking affidavit.

Officers arrived on scene and approached the driver, identified as Whimpey, who was kneeling on a yoga mat located near the 50-yard line, the affidavit states. Police allege Whimpey exhibited signs of impairment through slowed, slurred speech and constricted pupils.

Whimpey told officers he had marijuana in a bag on the field and said he had snorted ketamine, the affidavit says. Police reported locating marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his backpack along with prescription bottles in his name.

Once booked into jail, Whimpey was tested and had a positive urine result for THC, the psychoactive element in marijuana, police said.

Whimpey also had an ankle monitor on his leg for his probation with charges out of Utah County, the affidavit said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

More Utah women were shot and killed by a loved one than a stranger in 2022 but a new study finds o...

Eliza Pace

Study reveals only 25% of Utahns believe domestic violence is a problem, here’s what else it found

A new study revealed Utahns' perceptions and understanding of domestic violence and other challenges women and girls face in Utah.

33 minutes ago

Dr. Greg Hudnall, executive director of Hope4Utah and founder of Hope Squad addressing Riverton stu...

Karah Brackin

Hope Squads hold training for mental health advocacy, suicide prevention efforts in Utah schools

Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program, hosted a training on Thursday for students to help reduce youth suicide.

43 minutes ago

Social Security - Older Americans...

Tamara Vaifanua

2024 Social Security benefits have changed: Read how

Retirees who rely on Social Security benefits for income may have noticed some changes this month.

5 hours ago

Vehicles in Big Cottonwood Canyon Jan. 15. Remnants of a "Pineapple Express" are forecast to provid...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Here’s how ‘Pineapple Express’ is expected to impact Utah over next week

Remnants of a "Pineapple Express" are forecast to provide heavy snow across Utah's mountains between Thursday and early next week.

8 hours ago

A home in the St. George area has racked up millions of views on social media because it was built ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Never-occupied ’90s home for sale in St. George goes viral for being ‘time capsule’

A home that recently went on the market is mystifying millions on TikTok, because of what’s inside the house — or rather, what was never in it. The house was built in 1998, but no one ever moved in.

16 hours ago

Some passengers are a using a controversial strategy to save money on flights by booking a long fli...

Matt Gephardt

Hidden-city flying can save you money on your airfare, but it comes with big risks

Some passengers are using a controversial strategy to save money on flights by booking a long flight with layovers, but then deliberately skip the last leg of their journey. It can save hundreds of dollars for fliers, but it can also mean big consequences from the airlines.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Former USU football player arrested, accused of driving truck onto football field while impaired