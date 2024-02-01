Attorneys for the man charged in University of Idaho stabbings seek change of venue
Feb 1, 2024, 9:46 AM
Feb 1, 2024, 9:46 AM
A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.
20 minutes ago
Fans have been wondering for days whether Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl next week to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.
41 minutes ago
Preliminary tests by a University of Nebraska road safety research facility and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers point to concerns that the nation’s roadside guardrails are no match for new heavy electric vehicles.
5 hours ago
Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired.
17 hours ago
A man accused of decapitating his father and posting a video with his head during a political rant was arrested with a gun at National Guard base, officials said.
18 hours ago
Officials say 3 people have been killed and 9 were injured in a collapse of a hangar under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho.
18 hours ago
