On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. sportsbooks won’t take bets on possible Taylor Swift appearance at the Super Bowl

Feb 1, 2024, 11:30 AM

Taylor Swift waves after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and th...

Taylor Swift waves after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARK ANDERSON, AP SPORTS WRITER


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fans have been wondering for days whether Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl next week to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs and, if so, how many times she’ll show up on TV during the game. They can speculate all they want, but they won’t be able to bet on it legally in the United States.

Those types of wagers can be made offshore with sportsbooks such as BetUS, which is based in Costa Rica, and potentially in the Canadian province of Ontario. BetMGM public relations manager John Ewing said he was waiting for word from Canadian authorities there if such bets will be OK.

But in the U.S., where betting laws vary from state to state, the general rule is that wagering is limited to what happens on the field. A handful of states allow bets to be placed on the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach — red or pink is this year’s plus-260 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook — but even that type of wager is not allowed in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, the longtime epicenter of sports betting in the U.S., has some of the strictest rules regarding the kinds of wagers made.

Swift’s romance with Kelce became one of the prominent stories this NFL season and she has attended several Chiefs games, including their victory in the AFC championship game at Baltimore on Sunday, where she joined the team for its on-field celebration and greeted Kelce with a kiss. Since she’s performing in Japan the weekend of the Super Bowl, fans began wondering whether she’ll make it to Las Vegas to watch Kelce and Kansas City face the San Francisco 49ers.

It seems only natural they would be able to put money on it in Vegas.

As a matter of principle, though, Ewing said it makes sense not to allow bets on things apart from the on-field action, such as the length of the national anthem.

“We don’t want any subjectivity in a prop (bet),” Ewing said. “We want it to be either it won or it didn’t win or went over or went under, and that’s the concern for regulators as well. That’s why typically we stick to if it’s in the box score, it can be posted.”

Caesars Sportsbook assistant trading director Adam Pullen’s position is the more bets, the merrier.

“We’ve come a long way, but some stuff like we’re talking about here (about Swift) or betting on elections, there still might be a few years before we get to that point,” Pullen said. “But I like anything that drives action and gets people to bet. But we’re dependent on what the regulators in each particular state has to say.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

two young children...

Associated Press

Child’s body found in Colorado storage unit. Investigators want to make sure 2 other kids are safe

A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.

16 minutes ago

FILE: Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Lata...

Associated Press

Attorneys for the man charged in University of Idaho stabbings seek change of venue

Attorneys for the man charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in late 2022 are seeking a change of venue, saying he cannot receive a fair trial in the community where the killings occurred.

2 hours ago

At 60 mph, the 7,000-plus-pound, 2022 Rivian R1T truck tore through a commonly used guardrail syste...

Margery A. Beck

Crash tests indicate nation’s guardrail system can’t handle heavy electric vehicles

Preliminary tests by a University of Nebraska road safety research facility and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers point to concerns that the nation’s roadside guardrails are no match for new heavy electric vehicles.

5 hours ago

The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok h...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and others may vanish from TikTok as licensing dispute boils over

Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired.

17 hours ago

Justin Mohn, 32, is being held without bond, charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and other charg...

Zenebou Sylla, Melissa Alonso, Holly Yan, Caroll Alvarado, Danny Freeman and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Man arrested after video post showed severed head of his father, police say, amid political rant

A man accused of decapitating his father and posting a video with his head during a political rant was arrested with a gun at National Guard base, officials said.

18 hours ago

emergency vehicles in front of a collapse hanger...

Associated Press

3 people killed and 9 injured in hangar collapse on grounds of Boise, Idaho, airport

Officials say 3 people have been killed and 9 were injured in a collapse of a hangar under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

U.S. sportsbooks won’t take bets on possible Taylor Swift appearance at the Super Bowl