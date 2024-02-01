Former Utah Safety Cole Bishop Is Happy To Be On Senior Bowl Field

MOBILE, AL – Former Utah football safety Cole Bishop is in the process of working toward his NFL dream starting with showing out for scouts and GMs at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Bishop arrived in Mobile, Alabama on Sunday and has gone through interviews and practices with the people who will determine his future in the league in the leadup to Saturday’s big game.

As Bishop told up and coming sports reporter Bryant Kwilecki who graciously shared the interview with KSL Sports, he’s just happy to be out on the field playing football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

Cole Bishop Shares Senior Bowl Experience

Work for Bishop and the other Senior Bowl participants started pretty much from the time they landed in Mobile on Sunday.

“I came in on Sunday and had a lot of meetings,” Bishop said. “Monday was interviews and then yesterday and today I had a couple of days of practice. It’s good to get back out there.”

Bishop says he’s been putting in the training for the NFL Combine and Pro Day so getting to go to the Senior Bowl and actually getting to play football has been a nice break.

“I love playing football,” Bishop said. “I’m training for the Combine and stuff right now when I’m not here. I’m a football player, not a track runner so it’s good to actually get back out on the field.”

As a kid, Bishop says that Cam Chancellor was a player he watched closely and has modeled his style of safety play after.

“When I was younger, I’d obviously see Cam Chancellor highlights- just an enforcer going out and hitting people,” Bishop said. “I was a Patriots fan, so watching those guys- just a lot of guys out there that can do a lot of different things.”

Utah’s Cole Bishop with some nice coverage at the Senior Bowl. Stays patient and does a great job being physical to maintain outside leverage against a far larger TE. pic.twitter.com/3gKWROi7Py — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 30, 2024

Cole Bishop Has A Confident Prediction For Utah Football’s First Season In The Big 12

The Utes will be embarking on their first season in the Big 12 after the Pac-12 rapidly deteriorated last summer. Even though Bishop will not be suiting up for Utah this season, he is pretty confident in their ability to go into a new environment and make some noise early.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“Yeah, 100%,” Bishop said. “If I was a betting man- I’d put a lot of money on Utah to win it next year. I’m really confident in them- those are my guys. They’re going to go and ball out.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports