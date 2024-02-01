Utah Softball To Make History On Men’s League Baseball Network

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball had a heck of a season in 2023 and they aren’t done making history as they prepare to be the first-ever live collegiate softball game broadcast on MLB Network.

On February 10, 2024, the Utes will face-off against Notre Dame with first pitch set for 11:00 am MT. It will be Utah’s first meeting with the Fighting Irish since 2016.

Utah finished last season with their first World Series appearance since 1994– something they are hoping to replicate and go further with in the coming season.

Utah’s season officially opens on February 9 against Army.

On January 30, the Utes came in ranked No. 13 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll. It is their highest preseason ranking from that publication in program history.

The Utes are joined by four other Pac-12 programs in the preseason rankings. Two other schools (Cal and Arizona) received votes.

Stanford, tied No. 3

Washington, No. 7

UCLA, No. 10

Oregon, No. 15

Additionally, the Utes recently revealed two new uniforms that will be in rotation for the 2024 softball season.

