Embiid Out As Jazz Host 76ers

Feb 1, 2024, 1:12 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz won’t face Joel Embiid this season after the Philadelphia 76ers star was ruled out for Thursday’s nationally televised broadcast due to a knee injury.

The Jazz also missed Embiid on January 6 when they beat the 76ers 120-109 in Philly.

Both teams will be looking to snap losing streaks when they face off on TNT.

Jazz Hope To Regain Momentum Against 76ers

After winning 15 of 19 games to reenter the Western Conference Playoff race, the Jazz have lost five of their last seven games including back-to-back blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

The Jazz sit a game below .500 at 24-25 and in the 10th seed in the West.

Thursday’s game kicks off a difficult run where the Jazz will host the Sixers, Milwuakee Bucks, and Oklahoma City Thunder before traveling to face the Phoenix Suns over the next eight days.

Eight of the Jazz’s next nine games will be played in Salt Lake City.

Embiid Out Against Jazz

The 76ers roll into Utah riding a season-worst four losing streak.

Embiid played in last Thursday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers to begin the streak, missed back-to-back losses against the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers, and suffered a knee injury in Tuesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Philadelphia is 3-9 in games when Embiid doesn’t play this season.

The reigning MVP is undergoing further evaluation on his knee before announcing a timeline for his return.

How To Watch Jazz And 76ers

The Jazz will face the 76erss on Thursday at 8 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on TNT, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

