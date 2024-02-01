On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Bahamas travel warning updated amid violent crime wave

Feb 1, 2024, 3:09 PM

The US State Department on Friday posted a travel advisory urging Americans to “exercise increase...

The US State Department on Friday posted a travel advisory urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” in the Bahamas, citing crime. Pictured is a beach in Nassau, Bahamas, in December 2022. Mandatory Credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARNIE HUNTER, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department has posted a travel advisory update urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” in the Bahamas, citing crime.

“Gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population,” the advisory, posted on January 26, reads. The advisory out the most-affected islands of New Providence, where Nassau is located, and Grand Bahama, where Freeport is located.

“Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence.”

The Bahamas is listed at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, out of 4 advisory levels.

The State Department said Tuesday that the advisory level did not change in its January 26 update.

Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Edward Davis underlined the unchanged advisory level.

“We remain a level 2 alongside most tourism destinations. The incidents described in the January 2024 US Embassy crime alert do not reflect general safety in The Bahamas, a country of sixteen (16) tourism destinations, and many more islands,” Davis said in a statement provided to CNN Travel on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister was referring to a security alert from the US Embassy in Nassau on January 24 calling attention to 18 murders that have taken place in Nassau since the beginning of 2024. The alert cites gang violence as the primary motive, noting murders have occurred at all hours, “including in broad daylight.”

“We can confirm that one person was killed on the island New Providence, and at least 18 in Nassau since the start of the year,” the State Department said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday. “But the U.S. Embassy in Nassau is not aware of any U.S. citizens who have been affected.”

The security alert urged people to exercise “extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island (Nassau)” and also recommends being careful while driving or walking at night, not resisting robbery and other precautions.

In the travel advisory updated two days later, the State Department again urges travelers not to resist any robbery attempts and cautions against opening doors to strangers.

The Prime Minister’s statement said the Bahamas is implementing a crime reduction and prevention strategy and law enforcement is “taking rigorous steps to maintain our well-earned reputation, including an enhanced police presence and additional police resources (including facial recognition CCTV surveillance technology) and training.”

Jamaica advisory: Reconsider travel

The Bahamas isn’t the only Caribbean destination with an updated travel alert. Jamaica’s advisory was updated on January 23 to include new crime and health information. It is listed at Level 3, Reconsider Travel. While the advisory was updated, the level remained the same, the State Department said Tuesday.

“Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts,” the State Department advisory for Jamaica reads.

The advisory outlines specific crime risk areas in 12 of Jamaica’s 14 parishes. It also highlights difficulties travelers could face in accessing medical services.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Jennifer Crumbley has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the ...

Eric Levenson and Lauren del Valle, CNN

Mother of Michigan school shooter testifies it was her husband’s responsibility to store son’s gun

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four people at a Michigan high school in 2021, took the stand Thursday.

2 hours ago

cartoon mascot painted on the back of a trailer...

BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

Battle to change Native American logos continues, as some communities are reinstating them

A passionate student letter prompted a southern Pennsylvania school district to change its Native American logo years ago. But the mascot is back after a conservative school board acted on its campaign promise to reinstate it.

3 hours ago

Elmo asked people online how they were doing. He got an earful. (X/@elmo)...

AJ Willingham, CNN

Elmo asked people online how they were doing. He got an earful

When Elmo posted a kind-hearted check-in this week on X, he may have assumed he’d be shielded by these social mores. But he comes from “Sesame Street,” which is no place for lies.

3 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Rochester...

Associated Press

UK judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’

A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation.

5 hours ago

two young children...

Associated Press

Child’s body found in Colorado storage unit. Investigators want to make sure 2 other kids are safe

A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.

6 hours ago

Taylor Swift waves after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and th...

Mark Anderson, AP Sports Writer

U.S. sportsbooks won’t take bets on possible Taylor Swift appearance at the Super Bowl

Fans have been wondering for days whether Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl next week to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Bahamas travel warning updated amid violent crime wave