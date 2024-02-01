On the Site:
Stop For Students
CRIME

Southern Utah volunteer youth coach arrested, accused of sex with teen

Feb 1, 2024, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


PAROWAN — A southern Utah man who police say is a volunteer youth basketball coach has been arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a teen boy.

Chad Kay Robertson, 39, was booked into the Iron County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, and enticing a minor.

After the 16-year-old contacted Parowan police, Cedar City police were asked to take over the case due to a conflict of interest.

The teenager said he created an account on a website that caters to people looking to have sexual encounters. The teen admitted lying about his age in order to join the group, according to a police booking affidavit.

“He stated that he and Chad chatted with each other on this website and then they met in real life to have a sexual relationship,” the affidavit states.

Police say the boy told them he and Robertson had sex several times. He also said there was a time Robertson saw him while he was at school, but “their sexual relationship continued after the minor believed Chad knew he was under the age of 18,” the affidavit alleges.

Police searched the boy’s phone and looked at his profile on the website. On it, they found messages between him and a person with the profile name “Daddy/Guy next door,” who was later determined to be Robertson, according to the arrest report.

Officers then questioned Robertson who admitted to having sex with the teen five times, the affidavit states. Police have requested that Robertson be held without bail pending the filing of formal charges, noting that he “is a volunteer basketball coach for the youth in Parowan” and on the account where he met the boy, “it said one of his kinks and interests was voyeurism.”

“This is a major concern due to the current circumstances and charges Chad is receiving,” police wrote.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

