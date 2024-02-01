Woman shot in both legs during domestic violence incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who allegedly shot a woman through both of her legs, while her children were present, has been arrested.

Christian Kanga, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday night for investigation of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, shooting at a person and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

West Valley police responded Wednesday to an apartment near 4600 South and 4700 West on a report of shots being fired. The first arriving officers found Kanga inside the apartment sitting next to a gun and a woman in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to her knee, a police booking affidavit states.

“The female victim was transported to the hospital for further observation. It was found that the bullet hit the victim’s left leg, traveled through it and went through her right leg, as well,” the affidavit states.

Four children were also in the apartment. Police say Kanga and the woman have one child in common.

While officers were at the apartment, “Christian made excited utterances such as ‘I did it for my kids,’ and ‘I did it,'” police wrote in their affidavit.

When questioned by officers and asked if he meant to shoot the woman, he allegedly responded, “I don’t know,” the affidavit states.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.