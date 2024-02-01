On the Site:
Jazz Notes Grades: Will Trade Deadline Dictate Rest Of Jazz Season?

Feb 1, 2024, 3:18 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the trade deadline around the corner, the Utah Jazz sit in the 10th seed with a record of 24-25.

Will the trade deadline determine how the rest of Utah’s season goes?

Utah Jazz: Buyers Or Sellers At The Deadline?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt gave the Jazz weekly grades in various categories.

The Jazz received grades on veteran performance, youth development, standings, and fun factor.

After a 2-2 week with both losses being blowouts, Jazz fans were left confused about whether Utah is competing for anything this year.

It’s clear that a deep playoff run isn’t on the table but are the Jazz shooting for a postseason appearance?

After starting the year 7-16, the answer to that question looked like a resounding no.

The Jazz won 15 of 19 games and clawed their way back into playoff conversations but have since lost five of their last seven.

With multiple Jazz players floating around in trade talks, it’s very likely that the trade deadline will have major implications on Utah’s season.

Utah Jazz At The Trade Deadline

The Jazz can seemingly take two routes in the next week.

Sell rotation players for young pieces or draft capital and create more playing time for the young guys. Or, make a move to improve the roster and fight for a play-in tournament appearance.

“If the Jazz feel like there is a move that makes them better or they get a draft pick, I think they would do it,” Anderson said. “But, if they don’t feel like they’re adding an extra asset, I don’t think they’re going to get worse just to get worse.”

The players who have been in the most rumors are Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Olynyk, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Olynyk is the hottest commodity in that group, Clarkson could bring a spark to a struggling team, and Horton-Tucker has fallen out of Utah’s rotation after being a starter early in the season.

It’s unlikely that all three are in different uniforms come February 9. However, it is even more unlikely that all three are still Jazzmen after the deadline.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

