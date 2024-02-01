Salt Lake City police search for armed convenience store robbery suspect
Feb 1, 2024, 4:13 PM
(The Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — A man armed with a firearm robbed a convenience store Monday night, and police are looking for him.
According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the robbery happened at approximately 10:07 p.m. at a convenience store near 800 East 400 South.
Police say the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money from the cashier. When officers arrived, they could not find the suspect.
SLC PD described the suspect as a man around 17-25 years old, 5′ 5” tall, 150 pounds, with a medium build, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case number 24-23171.
