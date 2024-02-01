Packers Plan To Discuss Long-Term Contract With QB Jordan Love

On the Site:
Stop For Students
SALT LAKE CITYGreen Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the NFL franchise plans to talk about a long-term contract extension with former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love “sometime in the next couple months.”

Packers to talk new deal with Love in offseason

Gutekunst spoke to the media for his end-of-season press conference on Thursday, February 1.

The Packers were eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on January 20.

Before falling to the 49ers, Love led Green Bay to a shocking upset of the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend.

After struggling during the first half of the season, the former Utah State quarterback led the Packers to a second half resurgence and into the playoffs. His play down the stretch impressed many across the NFL landscape, including Gutekunst.

“Jordan had a really good season toward the end, especially the second half,” the general manager said. “We are really excited to build around him.”

After the Packers traded four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in 2023, Love became the presumptive starter after spending three seasons on the bench to open his career. Following the trade, the Packers signed Love to a short contract extension rather than having the fifth year of his rookie deal picked up. The contract was a prove-it type deal for Love, one that allowed the Packers to move on if the former Aggie didn’t cut, but also one that provided the former USU standout the chance to quickly get a raise and long-term deal if he showed that he was Green Bay’s quarterback of the future.

Love showed that and more during the 2023 season.

After his first campaign as QB1, Gutekunst said that he believes the Packers will “go down that road” of contract talks with Love this offseason.

“I think that’ll be important for our football team to have some stability there,” Gutekunst said. “Jordan and his representation, they’re really good people so we will start working towards that sometime in the next couple months.”

During the regular season, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

