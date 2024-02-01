2024 Utah Football Season Ticket Renewal Opens Up

On the Site:
Stop For Students
BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the release of Utah football’s 2024 Big 12 schedule complete, it is now time for fans to turn their attention to renewing their season tickets.

The Utes have enjoyed 83 consecutive sellouts and the hope is that will continue as Utah football embarks on a new adventure in the Big 12 Conference.

Utah’s schedule features six home games for the 2024 football season along with the exciting new possibility of hosting a College Football Playoff game if all goes well.

Things To Know About Renewing Utah Football Season Tickets In 2024

  • There will be an increase across the board in season ticket prices, but on average that increase is less than 5%.
  • In an effort to make renewing as easy as possible, four different payment plans will be available to all fans who plan to purchase season tickets through June 19, 2024.
  • In the event Utah football makes the Playoffs and a round is hosted at Rice-Eccles Stadium, season ticket holders will have first choice when those tickets go on sale.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

2024 Utah Football

While a lot of things have changed for the Utes, a lot of things have stayed the same.

Utah may not be in the Pac-12 anymore, but they will have head coach Kyle Whittingham leading the charge along with quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, and running back Micah Bernard among many others who have been key cogs in the Utes’ rise in college football.

Those familiar faces will also be joined by exciting and intriguing new prospects such as wide receivers Mycah Pittman and Dorian Singer, tight end Carsen Ryan, and safety Cameron Calhoun along with another outstanding freshman class headlined by local quarterback Isaac Wilson.

Between a solid, proven returning core and newcomers capable of filling big roles and needs- the Utes look to be competitive once again making 2024 an exciting new chapter in a program that has already climbed a lot of mountains.

