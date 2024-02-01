Steve Smith Sr.’s ‘Confessions’ Of Time Usher Stole His Seat At A NASCAR Race

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah wide receiver and NFL great Steve Smith Sr. recently recounted the time future Super Bowl halftime performer Usher stole his seat at a NASCAR race.

In 2005, Smith Sr. was asked to be the grand marshal for a NASCAR race taking place in North Carolina where he was playing professional football with the Panthers at the time.

Smith Sr. says he got up out of his chair to do his duties only to come back and find Usher in his seat next to his son, Peyton.

How Steve Smith Sr. ‘Got It Bad’ At A NASCAR Race With Usher

This story doesn’t end how you’d expect it to.

Let’s be honest, we all know Steve Smith Sr. doesn’t play around and there is “No Limit” to what he is willing to say or do to get a point across. Especially in 2005.

However, instead of telling Usher to “take that and rewind it back” to his seat, Smith Sr. says he “let it burn” and just took his son’s seat making Peyton sit on his lap.

‘Yo, I Ain’t Seen You In A Minute, But I Got Something To Tell You’

Smith Sr. and Usher will likely be crossing paths again later this month at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11.

Usher of course will be headlining the event’s iconic halftime show while Smith Sr. will be on hand with the NFL Network to breakdown the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

“OMG.”

