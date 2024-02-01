Lauri Markkanen Not Named To All-Star Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was not named to the Western Conference All-Star team.

All-Star reserves were named on Thursday night during NBA on TNT before the Jazz hosted the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Finnish forward earned his first All-Star bid last season after his breakout season with the Jazz.

Markkanen Had All-Star Resume

Markkanen was passed over despite averaging 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three, and 87 percent from the free-throw line during the Jazz’s first 49 games of the season.

The Jazz sit at 24-25 on the season and own the 10th seed in the West, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Plagued by injuries, the Jazz opened the season with a difficult 7-16 record, but are 17-9 since Markkanen returned from an eight-game absence in mid-December.

The forward has scored 30 or more eight times this season and has reached double-digit scoring in every appearance since joining the Jazz in the summer of 2022.

Markkanen scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds during the All-Star game in Salt Lake City in 2023.

The Jazz star could still be picked to represent the Western Conference as an injury reserve if players are physically unable to suit up for the game.

Western Conference Reserves Announced

Seven reserves were named to both the Western Conference and Eastern Conference All-Star rosters.

Western Conference All-Star Starters:

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Nikola Jokic

Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Western Conference All-Star Reserves:

Devin Booker

Kawhi Leonard

Anthony Davis

Anthony Edwards

Stephen Curry

Paul George

Karl Anthony-Towns

NBA All-Star Weekend In Indiana

All-Star Weekend will take place in Indiana beginning February 16-18.

The NBA is returning to the traditional East vs. West format after having team captains draft All-Stars in recent seasons.

