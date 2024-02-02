On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Utah is looking into getting an early warning system to help predict earthquakes

Feb 1, 2024, 6:34 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — How much would it be worth to get notified of an earthquake 16 seconds before it happened? Rep. Doug Owens, D–Millcreek, says 5 million dollars.

That’s how much he’s asking the Natural Resources Appropriations Committee to prioritize so Utah can get an early warning system to predict earthquakes.

Experts with the Utah Geological Survey tell KSL TV if a quake happened in Brigham City, an early warning system could notify Ogden one second early, Salt Lake 16 seconds, and Provo 33 seconds earlier.

Currently, Utah has about 170 compatible sensors for the early warning system. They’re dug into the ground and concentrated around the Wasatch Front, and they feather out around the state.

Scientists at the University of Utah say they need about 80 more sensors, placed about 20 kilometers (about 12.43 mi) apart, and to upgrade some of their existing technology to get the system up and running.

A map of all the seismograph stations in Utah provided by the U of U.

A map of all the seismograph stations in Utah provided by the U of U. (KSL TV)

Owens says that with the money, the system could even integrate into things like Frontrunner, to stop a train automatically if a quake was detected.

“You think about the loss of life that could occur in a train, in that train situation where you can you’re able to slow down the train and not have it go off the tracks at 80 miles an hour. That could save hundreds of lives. That’s worth 5 million dollars,” he said.

Dr. Emily Morton, a Research Scientist at the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, says they would also work to integrate this system with phone companies so people could be alerted on their phones. Utility companies could be automated to shut off gas, power, and water lines.

“So now we can identify and locate an earthquake within minutes. If we upgrade our telemetry and add more stations, then it would be a matter of seconds,” Morton said.

Experts warn that the aftermath of the quake could exacerbate the loss of life.

“You have fires; you lose access to those utilities for months. And if that’s something we can prevent in the short term, that makes coming back from the earthquake damage better,” Morton said.

Morton showing the new equipment that would be used for the updated system.

Morton showing the new equipment that would be used for the updated system. (KSL TV)

She said they are also working with the US Geological Survey to supplement the request with federal money. She estimates this system could be working within five years if they can get enough.

“The last big earthquake was probably 200 or 300 years ago. So yeah, [a big quake] could happen at any time, probably sooner than a thousand years. But yeah, we just we don’t know,” Morton said.

Owens says there’s more than enough reason to fund this.

“Our geologists see the need for it. The science is there. The connectivity through the Internet is there to help in this situation. So it’s something we ought to be thinking hard about,” he said.

Rep. Owen's speaking about the next steps of the proposed system.

Rep. Owen’s speaking about the next steps of the proposed system. (KSL TV)

The request for the money will go through the normal legislative process for appropriations, and the committee members vote on their priorities. The chair then brings them to the Executive Appropriations Committee. They come out with a final funding bill that members of the House and Senate vote on.

The powerful Executive Appropriations Committee is scheduled to meet twice more before the end of the session on March 1.

“To predict it will be to jinx it,” Owens said. “So, I’m not going to, I’m just going to work on it and try to get the money.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

FILE: Utah State University...

Shelby Lofton

Survey results show what Utahns think and know about domestic violence, sexual assault and harassment

The Utah Women & Leadership Project surveyed men and women statewide to gather data on their perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs surrounding issues that especially impact women.

57 minutes ago

More Utah women were shot and killed by a loved one than a stranger in 2022 but a new study finds o...

Eliza Pace

Study reveals only 25% of Utahns believe domestic violence is a problem, here’s what else it found

A new study revealed Utahns' perceptions and understanding of domestic violence and other challenges women and girls face in Utah.

6 hours ago

SB104 passed unanimously and will be voted on in the Senate. The bill aims to require cell phone ma...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah bill requiring cell phone manufacturers enact content filters for minors advances

A bill passed a senate committee that aims to require cell phone manufacturers to default a filter for minors, which will filter out explicit content from the device.

24 hours ago

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023. A bill to overhaul Diversity Equity and Inclusio...

Daniel Woodruff

Compromise bill giving Utah tenants more notice of rent increases moves forward

It can be difficult to find out your rent is going up, especially if you don't have a lot of notice.

1 day ago

Holly Duke teaches all-day kindergarten at West Kearns Elementary....

Eliza Pace

Utah legislator introduces bill requiring potty training by kindergarten

A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill requiring children to be potty-trained before starting kindergarten. 

1 day ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaking to KSL TV about the upcoming 2024 session...

Larry D. Curtis

Cox signs bills to replace diversity offices and regulate transgender bathroom use

Gov. Spencer Cox signed six bills Tuesday, including the transgender bathroom bill and the bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah's public schools.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah is looking into getting an early warning system to help predict earthquakes