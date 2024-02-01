Rams WR Puka Nacua Competes On Wakeboard For Best Catch At Pro Bowl Games

On the Site:
Feb 1, 2024

Feb 1, 2024, 6:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua dusted off his wakeboard to compete in the Best Catch event at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Puka Nacua competes in Pro Bowl Games event

The Pro Bowl Games kicked off with the Skills Showdown night on Thursday, February 1.

Nacua was one of two players to compete in the Best Catch event. The former BYU standout went up against Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

Each offensive star was given three attempts to complete their top reception.

Both players participated in the event before the live broadcast of the Pro Bowl Games on Thursday evening. Nacua’s recorded catch was played first. The Orem High product broke out his wakeboard and was pulled by a boat in the water at a speed of 17 miles per hour.

Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Jimmy Clausen tossed the ball to Nacua, who completed the catch on his second attempt.

Njoku went second.

The Browns tight end attempted to complete a catch after doing a backflip on a rope swim above a swimming pool.

However, after three attempts, Njoku was unable to collect the pigskin.

Fans can vote online for Nacua to win the event by posting using the hashtag “#BestCatch” and the former BYU star’s name.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second team honors for his play in 2023.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

