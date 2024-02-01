Steelers DB Miles Killebrew Wins High Stakes Event For AFC At Pro Bowl Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds and current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Miles Killebrew won the High Stakes event at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Miles Killebrew wins Pro Bowl Games event

The Pro Bowl Games kicked off with the Skills Showdown night on Thursday, February 1.

In the middle of Thursday night’s festivities, the High Stakes event took place. The competition consisted of multiple players from the AFC and NFC facing off against each other in a unique catching event.

After an automatic punt machine sent the ball down the field, players were required to maintain possession of their previous catches while hauling in additional footballs as the competition went through multiple rounds.

Killebrew made a spectacular diving catch while placing a previously caught ball in between his knees and maintaining possession as he went to the turf.

The former SUU standout failed to record a reception on the final pigskin sent his way.

However, Killebrew was the final player left eligible in the event and won the event.

Miles Killebrew havin’ fun at his first #ProBowlGames 😀 pic.twitter.com/mFJNsgeXra — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 2, 2024

By winning the event, Killebrew earned three points for the AFC.

After Thursday and Sunday’s event, the conference with the most points will be declared the winner of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Miles Killebrew catches up with @Realrclark25 after winning High Stakes 🏆 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vIxe56wJZS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 2, 2024

Killebrew’s NFL All-Pro selection was the first of his career.

During the regular season, the safety and special team standout helped the Steelers to a 10-7 record. He recorded 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, one blocked kick during the season.

Pittsburgh was eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the Buffalo Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Pro Bowl Games are televised on ESPN.

About Miles Killebrew

Before his time in the NFL, Killebrew was a standout defensive back for Southern Utah.

The Henderson, Nevada native played for the Thunderbirds from 2011-15. During his time at SUU, Killebrew had 39 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Following his college career, Killebrew was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 111 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Killebrew played in the Motor City from 2016-20. In 2021, the safety signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland