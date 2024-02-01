Utah Valley Comeback Falls Short, Drops To Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks despite coming back in the second half and making it competitive.

UVU trailed by as much as 13 but fought back to take a lead.

The Lumberjacks took advantage of 16 Utah Valley turnovers as they won by five at home, 77-72.

First Half

The Wolverines got off to a quick start in Nacogdoches.

All five starters got on the board in the first five minutes of the game as Utah Valley took a 12-6 lead.

Drake Allen with the BOARD and then the dime to K’mani Doughty for 3⃣#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/aInpl4w79y — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) February 2, 2024

Things went downhill for UVU from there.

The Lumberjacks buckled down on defense and didn’t allow any points for over eight minutes.

A 19-4 run put the Wolverines down by nine with four minutes left in the half.

The main problem for Utah Valley was turnovers. They gave up the ball 12 times in the first half to Stephen F. Austin’s five.

UVU shot a respectable 42.3% from the field and 37.5% from three in the first half.

Tanner Toolson led the way for the Wolverines with 11 points on 4/7 shooting. The next highest scorer for Utah Valley was Ethan Potter with six.

Latrell Jossell and Jalil Beaubrun combined for 23 of the Lumberjacks 38 first-half points.

Utah Valley trailed by 11 at the break, 38-27.

Second Half

Once again, the Wolverines had a great start to the half.

They went on a 15-6 run to close SFA’s lead to just two, 44-42.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell carried the Utah Valley offense in the second half.

He scored 10 straight for UVU over five minutes to keep the score close.

With nine minutes left in regulation, the Wolverines tied the game at 52.

Stephen F. Austin answered with a 6-0 run to hop back out in front.

UVU continued to slowly chip away at the lead and found themselves down by two with a minute left.

Back-to-back trips to the free throw line increased the SFA lead to six.

There wasn’t enough time for Utah Valley to close the lead and the Lumberjacks walked away with the five-point victory.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

