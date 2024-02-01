Weber State Avoids Collapse, Beats Northern Arizona On Road

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team avoided a late collapse by holding off the NAU Lumberjacks for a victory away from Ogden.

Weber State holds off NAU

The Lumberjacks hosted the Wildcats at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona on Thursday, February 1.

Weber State beat NAU, 72-70.

1:28 into the first half, the Wildcats took an early 3-0 lead after Blaise Threatt connected on a shot from behind the arc.

Weber State would go on to own the lead for the remainder of the first half and the majority of the second half. By the break, the Wildcats had built their advantage on the scoreboard to 35-27.

Following halftime, Weber State maintained a multiple-possession lead for much of the opening 10 minutes of the final half. However, the Lumberjacks made a push and tied the game at 57 apiece with a little over six minutes remaining in the contest.

With 4:53 to go, NAU took its first lead of the game and Weber State could have folded.

However, the Wildcats quickly earned back the advantage and closed out the game at the foul line in the final minute.

Weber State finished the evening shooting 47.1 percent overall but only 18.2 percent from downtown. NAU shot 48.0 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent on threes.

Dillon Jones carried the Wildcats with 26 points on 8-13 field goals.

The Lumberjacks were led by Trent McLaughlin’s 29 points.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats improved to a 13-9 record, including 4-5 in Big Sky Conference games.

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday, February 3 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

