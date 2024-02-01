Collin Sexton Throws Multiple Dimes In First Quarter Against Philadelphia

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton showed off his playmaking ability in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers with a few highlight assists.

Sexton dished out four dimes in the first quarter.

“just gonna slide this right by ya real quick” – collin, probably ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/LXMaQfEM0v — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 2, 2024

Whether it was dump-off passes or alley-oops, Sexton was able to get it to the open man.

After getting by the defense, Sexton faked a shot and found Lauri Markkanen for the easy layup.

Just a few possessions later, Sexton found John Collins rolling to the rim for a strong two-hand jam.

caught ’em sleepin’ on the backdoor cut 😴 pic.twitter.com/I69N86S9Vt — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 2, 2024

Sexton also led the Jazz in scoring alongside Markkanen with 7 first-quarter points.

Utah trailed by seven going into the second, 39-32.

Jazz Hope To Regain Momentum Against 76ers

The Utah Jazz won’t face Joel Embiid this season after the Philadelphia 76ers star was ruled out for Thursday’s nationally televised broadcast due to a knee injury.

The Jazz also missed Embiid on January 6 when they beat the 76ers 120-109 in Philly.

Both teams will be looking to snap losing streaks when they face off on TNT.

Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh have been elevated to questionable for tonight’s game against the @sixers. @utahjazz | #takenote — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 1, 2024



After winning 15 of 19 games to reenter the Western Conference Playoff race, the Jazz have lost five of their last seven games including back-to-back blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

The Jazz sit a game below .500 at 24-25 and in the 10th seed in the West.

Thursday’s game kicks off a difficult run where the Jazz will host the Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Oklahoma City Thunder before traveling to face the Phoenix Suns over the next eight days.

Eight of the Jazz’s next nine games will be played in Salt Lake City.

