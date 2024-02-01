On the Site:
Stop For Students
Kelly Olynyk Zips Pass To Keyonte George On Backdoor Cut

Feb 1, 2024, 9:22 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers, Kelly Olynyk threw a bullet pass to a cutting Keyonte George for an easy two.

The play gave George his fifth point and Olynyk his first assist.

Both Olynyk and George had productive first halves despite the Jazz trailing Philadelphia.

Olynyk posted nine points, three assists, and an assist on 100% shooting. George recorded seven points, two rebounds, and two assists on 60%.

Utah trailed by 10 at the halftime break, 71-61.

Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Jazz in the first half with 14. He was the only Jazzman to reach double-digits.

RELATED: Lauri Markkanen Not Named To All-Star Team

Tyrese Maxey had a dominant first half in Delta Center. The first-time All-Star posted 32 points on a blistering hot 73% from the field.

Jazz Hope To Regain Momentum Against 76ers

The Utah Jazz won’t face Joel Embiid this season after the Philadelphia 76ers star was ruled out for Thursday’s nationally televised broadcast due to a knee injury.

The Jazz also missed Embiid on January 6 when they beat the 76ers 120-109 in Philly.

Both teams will be looking to snap losing streaks when they face off on TNT.


After winning 15 of 19 games to reenter the Western Conference Playoff race, the Jazz have lost five of their last seven games including back-to-back blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

The Jazz sit a game below .500 at 24-25 and in the 10th seed in the West.

Thursday’s game kicks off a difficult run where the Jazz will host the Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Oklahoma City Thunder before traveling to face the Phoenix Suns over the next eight days.

Eight of the Jazz’s next nine games will be played in Salt Lake City.

