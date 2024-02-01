Utah Tech Runs Past UT Rio Grande Valley To End Four-Game Losing Streak

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak that stretched over three weeks by defeating the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Utah Tech men’s basketball snaps skid

The Trailblazers hosted the Vaqueros at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Thursday, February 1.

Utah Tech beat UT Rio Grande Valley, 81-64.

After dropping four straight contests, the Trailblazers got things back on track at home against the Vaqueros. It was all Blazers from start to finish.

Utah Tech opened the game with a 5-0 lead in the first minute and a half and quickly built its advantage to double-digits.

UT Rio Grande Valley fought back and trimmed Utah Tech’s lead in the final portion of the first half. With 3:52 left to play until halftime, the Vaqueros managed to tie the scoreboard at 28-28. It was the only tie of the night.

The Trailblazers regained the lead and took a 36-32 advantage into the locker room.

After the break, Utah Tech maintained the lead throughout the entire second half. The Blazers outscored the Vaqueros by 13 points over the final 20 minutes of game time to secure the win.

Utah Tech shot 52.5 percent overall and 45.5 percent on three-pointers. UT Rio Grande Valley finished the night shooting 39.3 percent from the field, including 25.0 percent from downtown.

Five Trailblazers reached double figures in scoring.

Aric Demings and Tennessee Rainwater led Utah Tech with 12 points apiece.

CJ Booker and JJ Howard each scored 19 points for the Vaqueros.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the win, the Trailblazers improved to a record of 8-13 this season, including 4-6 in Western Athletic Conference games.

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against UT Arlington on Saturday, February 3 at 3 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

