Lauri Markkanen Leads Second-Half Jazz Comeback Against 76ers

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen showed the NBA world that he was an All-Star snub by leading a second-half comeback against the 76ers.

Markkanen scored 14 points in the fourth quarter as Utah fought back from down double-digits.

finding ways to get the finnish 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/40DV0BxVfG — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 2, 2024

The Jazz trailed by 10 at halftime.

After a Markkanen three tied the game at 117, Utah took a three-point lead with 2:30 left.

Markkanen was the second-leading scorer in the game with 28.

76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had a dominant game in Joel Embiid’s absence. He put up 49 points on 17/27 shooting.

Collin Sexton was the only other Jazzman to reach the 20-point mark.

Young Bull, 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙! 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/ZLnzbPbtQQ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 2, 2024

Jazz Hope To Regain Momentum Against 76ers

The Utah Jazz won’t face Joel Embiid this season after the Philadelphia 76ers star was ruled out for Thursday’s nationally televised broadcast due to a knee injury.

The Jazz also missed Embiid on January 6 when they beat the 76ers 120-109 in Philly.

Both teams will be looking to snap losing streaks when they face off on TNT.

Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh have been elevated to questionable for tonight’s game against the @sixers. @utahjazz | #takenote — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 1, 2024



After winning 15 of 19 games to reenter the Western Conference Playoff race, the Jazz have lost five of their last seven games including back-to-back blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

The Jazz sit a game below .500 at 24-25 and in the 10th seed in the West.

Thursday’s game kicks off a difficult run where the Jazz will host the Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Oklahoma City Thunder before traveling to face the Phoenix Suns over the next eight days.

Eight of the Jazz’s next nine games will be played in Salt Lake City.

